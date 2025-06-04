Tigers vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 4
Odds updated as of 7:12 a.m.
Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Chicago White Sox.
Tigers vs White Sox Game Info
- Detroit Tigers (40-22) vs. Chicago White Sox (19-42)
- Date: Wednesday, June 4, 2025
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: CHSN and FDSDET
Tigers vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: DET: (-194) | CHW: (+162)
- Spread: DET: -1.5 (-110) | CHW: +1.5 (-110)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Tigers vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Sawyer Gipson-Long (Tigers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs TBA (White Sox)
The Tigers will give the ball to Sawyer Gipson-Long, while the White Sox's starting pitcher has not yet been announced. Gipson-Long did not pitch as the moneyline favorite in any games last season.
Tigers vs White Sox Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Tigers win (65.5%)
Tigers vs White Sox Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for White Sox-Tigers, Chicago is the underdog at +162, and Detroit is -194 playing on the road.
Tigers vs White Sox Spread
- The Tigers are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the White Sox. The Tigers are -110 to cover the spread, while the White Sox are -110.
Tigers vs White Sox Over/Under
- A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Tigers-White Sox on June 4, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.
Tigers vs White Sox Betting Trends
- The Tigers have been favorites in 38 games this season and have come away with the win 26 times (68.4%) in those contests.
- Detroit has a record of 7-2 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -194 or more on the moneyline.
- The Tigers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 29 of their 61 opportunities.
- In 61 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 34-27-0 against the spread.
- The White Sox have compiled a 17-41 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 29.3% of those games).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +162 or longer, Chicago has a 6-24 record (winning just 20% of its games).
- The White Sox have played in 59 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-28-3).
- The White Sox have gone 32-27-0 ATS this season.
Tigers Player Leaders
- Spencer Torkelson has 14 doubles, 14 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .236. He has an on-base percentage of .344 and a slugging percentage of .505.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 121st in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.
- Gleyber Torres leads Detroit with an OBP of .388 this season while batting .272 with 31 walks and 27 runs scored. He's slugging .405.
- Among qualifiers, he is 56th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 100th in slugging percentage.
- Kerry Carpenter leads Detroit with 56 hits. He is batting .273 this season and 22 of his hits have gone for extra bases.
- Riley Greene leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.500) thanks to 26 extra-base hits.
- Greene has safely hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.
White Sox Player Leaders
- Miguel Vargas has accumulated 52 hits with a .321 on-base percentage, leading the White Sox in both statistics. He's batting .243 and slugging .425.
- Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 109th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 81st in slugging percentage.
- Chase Meidroth is batting .289 with five doubles, a home run and 18 walks. He's slugging .348 with an on-base percentage of .373.
- Luis Robert is batting .177 with six doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.
- Andrew Benintendi has two doubles, a triple, six home runs and 12 walks while hitting .242.
Tigers vs White Sox Head to Head
- 6/3/2025: 8-1 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 6/2/2025: 13-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194)
- 4/6/2025: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)
- 4/5/2025: 7-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)
- 4/4/2025: 7-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)
- 9/29/2024: 9-5 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)
- 9/27/2024: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)
- 8/26/2024: 6-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 8/25/2024: 9-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 8/24/2024: 13-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)
