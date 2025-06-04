Tigers vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 4

Odds updated as of 7:12 a.m.

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Chicago White Sox.

Tigers vs White Sox Game Info

Detroit Tigers (40-22) vs. Chicago White Sox (19-42)

Date: Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Wednesday, June 4, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and FDSDET

Tigers vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-194) | CHW: (+162)

DET: (-194) | CHW: (+162) Spread: DET: -1.5 (-110) | CHW: +1.5 (-110)

DET: -1.5 (-110) | CHW: +1.5 (-110) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Tigers vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sawyer Gipson-Long (Tigers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs TBA (White Sox)

The Tigers will give the ball to Sawyer Gipson-Long, while the White Sox's starting pitcher has not yet been announced. Gipson-Long did not pitch as the moneyline favorite in any games last season.

Tigers vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (65.5%)

Tigers vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for White Sox-Tigers, Chicago is the underdog at +162, and Detroit is -194 playing on the road.

Tigers vs White Sox Spread

The Tigers are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the White Sox. The Tigers are -110 to cover the spread, while the White Sox are -110.

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Tigers-White Sox on June 4, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Tigers vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Tigers have been favorites in 38 games this season and have come away with the win 26 times (68.4%) in those contests.

Detroit has a record of 7-2 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -194 or more on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 29 of their 61 opportunities.

In 61 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 34-27-0 against the spread.

The White Sox have compiled a 17-41 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 29.3% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +162 or longer, Chicago has a 6-24 record (winning just 20% of its games).

The White Sox have played in 59 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-28-3).

The White Sox have gone 32-27-0 ATS this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson has 14 doubles, 14 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .236. He has an on-base percentage of .344 and a slugging percentage of .505.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 121st in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.

Gleyber Torres leads Detroit with an OBP of .388 this season while batting .272 with 31 walks and 27 runs scored. He's slugging .405.

Among qualifiers, he is 56th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 100th in slugging percentage.

Kerry Carpenter leads Detroit with 56 hits. He is batting .273 this season and 22 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Riley Greene leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.500) thanks to 26 extra-base hits.

Greene has safely hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has accumulated 52 hits with a .321 on-base percentage, leading the White Sox in both statistics. He's batting .243 and slugging .425.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 109th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 81st in slugging percentage.

Chase Meidroth is batting .289 with five doubles, a home run and 18 walks. He's slugging .348 with an on-base percentage of .373.

Luis Robert is batting .177 with six doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.

Andrew Benintendi has two doubles, a triple, six home runs and 12 walks while hitting .242.

Tigers vs White Sox Head to Head

6/3/2025: 8-1 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-1 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/2/2025: 13-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

13-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 4/6/2025: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/5/2025: 7-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

7-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 4/4/2025: 7-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

7-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 9/29/2024: 9-5 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

9-5 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/27/2024: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 8/26/2024: 6-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/25/2024: 9-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

9-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 8/24/2024: 13-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

