Twins vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 4

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Athletics.

Twins vs Athletics Game Info

Minnesota Twins (33-27) vs. Athletics (23-39)

Date: Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Wednesday, June 4, 2025 Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and MNNT

Twins vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-136) | OAK: (+116)

MIN: (-136) | OAK: (+116) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+122) | OAK: +1.5 (-146)

MIN: -1.5 (+122) | OAK: +1.5 (-146) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Twins vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zebby Matthews (Twins) - 0-1, 6.43 ERA vs Jeffrey Springs (Athletics) - 5-4, 4.72 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Zebby Matthews (0-1) to the mound, while Jeffrey Springs (5-4) will answer the bell for the Athletics. Matthews' team is 1-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Matthews' team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Athletics have a 6-6-0 record against the spread in Springs' starts. The Athletics have a 4-4 record in Springs' eight starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Twins vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (54.7%)

Twins vs Athletics Moneyline

The Twins vs Athletics moneyline has the Twins as a -136 favorite, while the Athletics are a +116 underdog at home.

Twins vs Athletics Spread

The Twins are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Twins are +122 to cover, while the Athletics are -146 to cover.

Twins vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for the Twins versus Athletics contest on June 4 has been set at 9.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Twins vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Twins have been victorious in 22, or 61.1%, of the 36 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season, the Twins have come away with a win 13 times in 17 chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 or better on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have hit the over in 21 of their 58 games with a total this season.

The Twins have an against the spread record of 33-25-0 in 58 games with a line this season.

The Athletics have won 28.6% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (12-30).

The Athletics have a record of 5-25 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer (16.7%).

The Athletics have played in 62 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 36 times (36-23-3).

The Athletics have a 27-35-0 record ATS this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Trevor Larnach leads Minnesota with a slugging percentage of .433, fueled by 18 extra-base hits. He has a .268 batting average and an on-base percentage of .332.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 62nd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 77th, and he is 70th in slugging.

Larnach has picked up at least one hit in seven straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .349 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and seven RBIs.

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota with 49 hits. He is batting .274 this season and has 19 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .508 with an on-base percentage of .316.

He is 50th in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Buxton takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .286 with a double, a triple, a home run, four walks and 12 RBIs.

Ty France has 58 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .338.

France heads into this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .474 with a double and two RBIs.

Carlos Correa has five home runs, 19 RBI and a batting average of .241 this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Jacob Wilson has racked up 81 hits with a .393 on-base percentage and a .504 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Athletics. He's batting .355.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is third in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage.

Wilson takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with a double and two RBIs.

Brent Rooker has 11 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .267. He's slugging .478 with an on-base percentage of .335.

He ranks 65th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Lawrence Butler is hitting .263 with 19 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 24 walks.

Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .258 with 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 23 walks.

Twins vs Athletics Head to Head

6/3/2025: 10-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

10-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 6/2/2025: 10-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

10-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/23/2024: 3-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/22/2024: 10-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

10-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/21/2024: 6-5 OAK (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-5 OAK (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/16/2024: 8-7 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

8-7 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/16/2024: 6-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

6-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 6/14/2024: 6-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

6-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/13/2024: 6-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

6-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 9/28/2023: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

