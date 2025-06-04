Giants vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 4

Odds updated as of 7:13 a.m.

The Wednesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres.

Giants vs Padres Game Info

San Francisco Giants (33-28) vs. San Diego Padres (35-24)

Date: Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Wednesday, June 4, 2025 Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and SDPA

Giants vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-108) | SD: (-108)

SF: (-108) | SD: (-108) Spread: SF: +1.5 (-192) | SD: -1.5 (+158)

SF: +1.5 (-192) | SD: -1.5 (+158) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Giants vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Harrison (Giants) - 1-1, 2.51 ERA vs Nick Pivetta (Padres) - 6-2, 2.74 ERA

The Giants will give the ball to Kyle Harrison (1-1, 2.51 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Padres will turn to Nick Pivetta (6-2, 2.74 ERA). Harrison has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Harrison's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Padres have a 7-4-0 ATS record in Pivetta's 11 starts with a set spread. The Padres are 4-1 in Pivetta's five starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Giants vs Padres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (54.7%)

Giants vs Padres Moneyline

San Francisco is a -108 favorite on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -108 underdog on the road.

Giants vs Padres Spread

Giants vs Padres Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Giants-Padres game on June 4, with the over available at +102 and the under at -124.

Giants vs Padres Betting Trends

The Giants have come away with 23 wins in the 40 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season San Francisco has come away with a win 23 times in 40 chances when named as a favorite of at least -108 on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 27 of their 61 opportunities.

The Giants have posted a record of 27-34-0 against the spread this season.

The Padres have won 52.2% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (12-11).

San Diego is 12-11 (winning 52.2% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -108 or longer.

The Padres have combined with opponents to go over the total 24 times this season for a 24-32-2 record against the over/under.

The Padres have a 31-27-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.4% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee is hitting .269 with 14 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 15 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .316 and a slugging percentage of .423.

Among the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 60th, his on-base percentage ranks 101st, and he is 87th in slugging.

Heliot Ramos leads San Francisco with 67 hits and an OBP of .358, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .493. He's batting .293.

Among all qualified batters, he is 20th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage.

Ramos takes a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .279 with a triple, two home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Wilmer Flores has 55 hits this season and has a slash line of .253/.316/.410.

Flores takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with two RBIs.

Matt Chapman has 10 home runs, 26 RBI and a batting average of .236 this season.

Chapman enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .375 with a double, a home run, four walks and an RBI.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has seven doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .265. He's slugging .478 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average is 66th, his on-base percentage ranks 61st, and he is 38th in slugging.

Manny Machado leads his team with 69 hits and a .380 on-base percentage, with a team-best .489 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .315.

He is 10th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage in MLB.

Luis Arraez has 12 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 11 walks while batting .283.

Gavin Sheets is batting .260 with seven doubles, 11 home runs and 14 walks.

Giants vs Padres Head to Head

6/3/2025: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/2/2025: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

1-0 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/30/2025: 5-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/29/2025: 7-4 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-4 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/15/2024: 4-3 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-3 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/14/2024: 8-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/13/2024: 5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/8/2024: 7-6 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

7-6 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 9/7/2024: 6-3 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-3 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/6/2024: 5-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

