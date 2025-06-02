How Many Games Will the Cardinals Win in 2025? Win Total Betting Odds and Prediction

With the 2025 NFL season now just around the corner, we've got a good idea of what each roster will look like this fall.

What should we expect from the Arizona Cardinals, and how are the betting markets viewing them?

We're going to dive into that today, checking out FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds for the Cardinals and then discussing what my win total model says is in store.

NOTE: Win total projection is as of publication on June 2nd. All betting odds are subject to change. To see projections for other teams, check out FanDuel Research's NFL home page.

Cardinals 2025 Win Total Betting Odds

Arizona Cardinals - Regular Season Wins 2025-26 Arizona Cardinals - Regular Season Wins 2025-26 Over 6.5 Wins -300 Under 6.5 Wins +250 Over 8.5 Wins -105 Under 8.5 Wins -115 Over 10.5 Wins +260 Under 10.5 Wins -320 View more odds in Sportsbook

Cardinals 2025 Win Total Prediction

As of early June, I'm the tiniest bit above market on the Cardinals with my model projecting them for 9.1 wins.

They are benefiting from a weaker schedule. Based on their power rating, they'd be expected to win 8.7 games this year. However, dates with the NFC and AFC South give them a healthy boost.

The division will still be tough as the NFC West doesn't have any glaring weak links. Thus, I'm not itchy to get involved with the Cardinals as of now. But overall, things don't look too shabby for Jonathan Gannon's crew as he enters year number three at the helm.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.