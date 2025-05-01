How Long is the Kentucky Derby? Getting to Know the Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports

The Kentucky Derby takes place on the first Saturday in May at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, and is the most famous horse race in America.

In 2025, the Kentucky Derby takes place on Saturday, May 3. Up to 20 three-year-olds, who qualified during a months-long series called the Road to the Kentucky Derby, will line up in the starting gate. At stake in the 1 ¼-mile dirt race is a $5 million purse and a place in horse racing history.

Historical Background

The history of the Kentucky Derby dates back to the 1870s. Kentucky Colonel Meriwether Lewis Clark, Jr. -- grandson of William Clark, who went on the famous Lewis and Clark expedition -- visited England and became enamored with the idea of bringing the tradition of classic races like the Epsom Derby to the United States. In 1874, he founded the Louisville Jockey Club, and Churchill Downs opened the following year.

The first Kentucky Derby day happened May 17, 1875: not only the same year that Churchill Downs racetrack opened, but the track’s opening day! That year it was won by Aristides, and there is still a larger-than-life statue of that first winner at the track today.

The Kentucky Derby has been held annually ever since at the legendary racetrack, making it the longest continuously running event not only in Thoroughbred racing, but in American sports. During that history, it has found its spot on the calendar on the first Saturday in May, become the first leg of the American Triple Crown, and become the most exciting and best-loved horse race of the entire year.

Kentucky Derby Distance

Nowadays, the Kentucky Derby is run at 1 ¼ miles -- a distance that takes about two minutes for a horse to run. This is why the race is called the “most exciting two minutes in sports” … or alternately, the fastest two minutes, or the greatest two minutes!

However, the Kentucky Derby has not always been run at 1 ¼ miles. Since it was originally inspired by the Epsom Derby, a 1 ½-mile race, the Run for the Roses covered 1 ½ miles from 1875 until 1895.

In 1896, officials at Churchill Downs decided that 1 ½ miles was too long for a three-year-old Thoroughbred in early spring. So, the Kentucky Derby race distance was shortened to 1 ¼ miles. It has been run at 1 ¼ miles every year since 1896, and that distance has become known as the American Classic distance. Other major dirt races, like the Breeders’ Cup Classic and the Jockey Club Gold Cup, are currently run at this same classic distance.

Planning and Preparation

Connections can’t just wake up on the first Saturday in May and decide to run their horses in the Kentucky Derby. Instead, there is a whole series of prep races, starting in September of the year before and running until early April. Each of those designated races on the Road to the Kentucky Derby offers qualification points, with longer races later in the series offering more points toward the run for the roses. There are also separate prep series in Japan, as well as Europe and the Middle East, to encourage international participation in the race.

All in all, up to 20 horses are allowed into the Kentucky Derby field. Winning or even coming in second in a final-round prep, usually between four and six weeks out from the Kentucky Derby, will usually get a horse in the field. However, there are also always some horses who earn their way in not by winning a big prep, but by chipping away and getting points for finishing second, third, fourth, or fifth in a few preps. Usually, those horses are long shots, but sometimes they get the job done anyway in the fastest two minutes in sports -- just ask the connections of Rich Strike, the 80-1 Kentucky Derby winner in 2022!

Attending the Kentucky Derby

Even though the Kentucky Derby is called the most exciting two minutes in sports, the actual Kentucky Derby experience lasts far, far longer. With racing, parties, and special events all week long, you definitely want to plan enough time to soak it all in.

Churchill Downs is located in Louisville, Kentucky. Every horse racing fan -- really, every sports fan -- should plan on going to the Kentucky Derby at least once in their lives. Maybe you want to sit in a cozy, shaded box seat over the homestretch while sipping a mint julep and wearing the latest in Kentucky Derby fashion. Maybe you want to put on a spring dress or a seersucker suit and wander the paddock, watching the horses get ready for the country’s greatest race. Perhaps you’d rather just put on shorts and a t-shirt, grab a general admission ticket, and enjoy the raucous party scene in the infield. No matter what, here’s something for everyone at the Run for the Roses, and there are Kentucky Derby tickets to fit any budget.

When you go to Churchill Downs Racetrack, don’t forget to visit the Kentucky Derby Museum, as well. Located right on the grounds, the museum is full of photographs, stories, and artifacts from the 150 years of Kentucky Derby history. You can see a life-size replica of the most recent Kentucky Derby winner, have your picture taken in a real starting gate, and learn all about the history of one of the world’s most prestigious horse races. There is no better place to learn everything you ever wanted to know about the race than the Kentucky Derby Museum!

Kentucky Derby Week

Of course, the Run for the Roses is not the only action going on at Churchill Downs during Kentucky Derby week. The Kentucky Derby festival includes three full cards of top-class racing.

Thurby

The Kentucky Derby weekend excitement kicks off at Churchill Downs on Thursday with the aptly-named Thurby card. That card features a pair of stakes races: the Kentucky Juvenile, the first major stakes race for two-year-olds, as well as the opening verse for older turf milers.

Kentucky Oaks Day

It continues Friday with the Kentucky Oaks day card, well known for being the day that Louisville locals prefer to go to Churchill Downs. Though the track gets busy on Oaks day, it is not as hectic as Derby day, so it is a more laid-back day for you to put on your Kentucky Derby attire and soak it all in.

Some of the best horses in the nation race on Kentucky Oaks day: not just the three-year-old fillies in the feature, but also in the La Troienne (G1) for older dirt fillies and mares, the Alysheba (G2) for older dirt males, the Modesty (G3) for older turf route fillies, the Unbridled Sidney (G3) for older turf sprint fillies and mares, and the Eight Belles (G2) for sophomore filly sprinters, and the Edgewood (G3) for sophomore filly turf routers.

Kentucky Derby Card

Of course, the Run for the Roses is not the only race on the first Saturday in May at Churchill Downs. The card features races for superstars in many other divisions. Those include the Turf Classic (G1) for older turf routers, the American Turf (G1) for turf route sophomores, the Churchill Downs (G1) for older male dirt sprinters, the Derby City Distaff (G1) for filly and mare sprinters, the Distaff Turf Mile (G2) for fillies and mares on the grass, the Twin Spires Turf Sprint (G2) for older turf sprinters, the Pat Day Mile (G2) for three-year-old milers, and the Knicks Go Overnight Stakes for older dirt milers.

These undercard races often produce future stars -- after all, in 2024, Pat Day Mile winner Seize the Grey came back two weeks later to win the Preakness!

Frequently Asked Questions

We know you’re now curious about the Kentucky Derby, but if you need a quick refresher about the race or any of the other races in the Triple Crown, we’ve got your back right here.

How long does the Kentucky Derby last?

It takes a Thoroughbred about two minutes to run 1 ¼ miles, the distance of the Kentucky Derby. Usually, the race takes two minutes or a few seconds more, though both Secretariat in 1973 (1:59.40) and Monarchos in 2001 (1:59.97) won the Kentucky Derby in less than two minutes.

At its current 1 ¼-mile distance, the slowest time was 2:15.20, by Stone Street in 1908. However, looking at recent winning times, they are all much closer to the two-minute mark. No horse has won the Derby in slower than 2:10.00 since Clyde Van Dusen (2:10.80) in 1929. The slowest 21st-century winning time so far was the 2:04.45 of Super Saver in 2010.

What was the fastest Kentucky Derby time?

Secretariat, who holds the speed record for all three races of the Triple Crown, is the fastest Kentucky Derby winner. He won the 1973 Kentucky Derby in 1:59.40.

How long is the Preakness Stakes?

The Preakness Stakes, which happens two weeks after the Kentucky Derby, is half a furlong shorter than the Kentucky Derby. The second jewel of the Triple Crown covers 1 3/16 miles on the Pimlico dirt.

Since this mid-May feature is a little bit shorter, the Preakness takes a little less time than the Kentucky Derby. The fastest Preakness Stakes win at the 1 3/16-mile distance was by Secretariat in 1973, who finished the distance in 1:53.00. Amazingly, that is the same time in which the first-ever Triple Crown winner, Sir Barton, won the 1919 Preakness Stakes -- at only 1 ⅛ miles!

Depending on track condition, winning Preakness times nowadays often range from about 1:54 if the track is playing particularly fast, to 1:58 or 1:59 if the track is muddy and slower.

How long is the Belmont Stakes?

The Belmont Stakes, run three weeks after the Preakness, is called the Test of the Champion for good reason: it is usually the longest Triple Crown race, at 1 ½ miles. While Belmont Park is under construction, it is being run at 1 ¼ miles at Saratoga, though once Belmont opens back up, the race will be run at its traditional, testing trip once more.

The fastest Belmont time at 1 ½ miles is 2:24.00 -- when Secretariat won by 31 lengths in 1973. The second-fastest Belmont time at that distance was the 2.26.00 of Easy Goer in 1989, and more typical win times are around two and a half minutes, give or take a second or two.

How much did a $2 bet win at the Derby?

With up to 20 horses in the field, the payoff on a $2 bet can vary widely, depending on whether the winner is a favorite or a long shot.

The shortest Kentucky Derby winning price is $2.80 for both Count Fleet (1943) and Citation (1948) -- it’s short, but they both went on to win the Triple Crown, so they were as good as advertised!

The longest winning prices were $184.90 for Donerail (1913) and $163.60 for Rich Strike (2022). Five horses have paid over $100.00 to win the Kentucky Derby -- and good news for recent players, four of the five were in the 21st century!

What time is the main race for the Kentucky Derby?

Post time for the 2025 Kentucky Derby is scheduled for 6:57 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, so make sure to get your bets in before then!

