Houston vs Kansas Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 3

The Houston Cougars (25-4, 17-1 Big 12) will host the Kansas Jayhawks (19-10, 10-8 Big 12) after winning four home games in a row.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Houston vs. Kansas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, March 3, 2025

Monday, March 3, 2025 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Arena: Fertitta Center

Houston vs. Kansas Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Houston win (82.3%)

Before making a bet on Monday's Houston-Kansas spread (Houston -8.5) or total (132.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Houston vs. Kansas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Houston has put together a 17-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Kansas is 13-16-0 ATS this season.

In home games, the Cougars have a worse record against the spread (10-6-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (7-2-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Jayhawks have a better winning percentage at home (.438, 7-9-0 record) than on the road (.364, 4-7-0).

Houston's record against the spread in conference action is 12-6-0.

Kansas has covered the spread seven times in 18 Big 12 games.

Houston vs. Kansas: Moneyline Betting Stats

Houston has been the moneyline favorite in 28 games this season and has come away with the win 24 times (85.7%) in those contests.

This season, the Cougars have been victorious 20 times in 22 chances when named as a favorite of at least -450 or better on the moneyline.

Kansas has been the underdog on the moneyline five total times this season. Kansas has gone 1-4 in those games.

The Jayhawks have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +340 or longer.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 81.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Houston vs. Kansas Head-to-Head Comparison

Houston has a +488 scoring differential, topping opponents by 16.8 points per game. It is putting up 74.8 points per game to rank 147th in college basketball and is giving up 58.0 per outing to rank first in college basketball.

Houston's leading scorer, LJ Cryer, ranks 284th in college basketball scoring 14.8 points per game.

Kansas outscores opponents by 8.1 points per game (posting 75.8 points per game, 124th in college basketball, and giving up 67.7 per outing, 61st in college basketball) and has a +235 scoring differential.

Hunter Dickinson's team-leading 16.9 points per game rank him 118th in the nation.

The Cougars win the rebound battle by 6.8 boards on average. They collect 32.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 138th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 25.9 per contest.

J'wan Roberts paces the Cougars with 6.3 rebounds per game (263rd in college basketball play).

The Jayhawks win the rebound battle by 3.2 boards on average. They collect 35.0 rebounds per game, 45th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 31.8.

Dickinson paces the team with 9.8 rebounds per game (12th in college basketball).

Houston ranks 29th in college basketball by averaging 103.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is first in college basketball, allowing 80.1 points per 100 possessions.

The Jayhawks average 96.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (153rd in college basketball), and give up 86.3 points per 100 possessions (27th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!