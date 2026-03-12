Houston vs BYU College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big 12 Tournament

The No. 2 seed Houston Cougars (26-5, 14-4 Big 12) face off against the No. 10 seed BYU Cougars (23-10, 9-9 Big 12) in the Big 12 tournament Thursday at T-Mobile Center, beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Both teams will look to get one step closer to earning an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Houston vs. BYU Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Arena: T-Mobile Center

Houston vs. BYU Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Houston win (71.5%)

See the betting insights and trends below before placing a wager on Thursday's Houston-BYU spread (Houston -8.5) or total (148.5 points).

Houston vs. BYU: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Houston has compiled a 15-16-0 record against the spread this season.

BYU is 15-18-0 ATS this year.

As an 8.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, BYU is 1-0 against the spread compared to the 10-9 ATS record Houston racks up as an 8.5-point favorite.

The Houston Cougars have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered nine times in 16 opportunities when playing at home, and they've covered four times in nine opportunities in road games.

The BYU Cougars' winning percentage against the spread at home is .400 (6-9-0). Away, it is .333 (3-6-0).

Houston's record against the spread in conference action is 9-9-0.

Against the spread in Big 12 play, BYU is 8-12-0 this year.

Houston vs. BYU: Moneyline Betting Stats

Houston has been the moneyline favorite in 26 games this season and has come away with the win 22 times (84.6%) in those contests.

The Houston Cougars have yet to lose in 18 games when named as moneyline favorite of -350 or better.

BYU has been the moneyline underdog eight total times this season. BYU has finished 1-7 in those games.

The BYU Cougars have played as a moneyline underdog of +280 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Houston has a 77.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Houston vs. BYU Head-to-Head Comparison

Houston's +462 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 77.6 points per game (137th in college basketball) while allowing 62.7 per outing (third in college basketball).

Kingston Flemings' team-leading 16.5 points per game ranks 183rd in the country.

BYU is outscoring opponents by 9.1 points per game, with a +299 scoring differential overall. It puts up 84.5 points per game (21st in college basketball) and gives up 75.4 per contest (226th in college basketball).

AJ Dybantsa's 25.2 points per game leads BYU and ranks first in college basketball.

The Houston Cougars win the rebound battle by 3.5 boards on average. They record 32.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 143rd in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 29.0 per contest.

Chris Cenac Jr. averages 7.4 rebounds per game (ranking 112th in college basketball) to lead the Houston Cougars.

The BYU Cougars pull down 35.0 rebounds per game (42nd in college basketball) while allowing 30.2 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 4.8 boards per game.

Keba Keita tops the BYU Cougars with 7.2 rebounds per game (132nd in college basketball).

Houston averages 103.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (52nd in college basketball), and allows 83.8 points per 100 possessions (sixth in college basketball).

The BYU Cougars average 105.0 points per 100 possessions on offense (38th in college basketball), and give up 93.7 points per 100 possessions (138th in college basketball).

