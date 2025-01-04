Houston vs BYU Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 4

Two hot teams square off when the Houston Cougars (9-3, 1-0 Big 12) host the BYU Cougars (10-2, 1-0 Big 12) on January 4, 2025. The Houston Cougars will put their five-game win streak on the line against the BYU Cougars, who have won four straight.

Houston vs. BYU Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 4, 2025

Saturday, January 4, 2025 Game time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Arena: Fertitta Center

Houston vs. BYU Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Houston win (75.6%)

Before making a wager on Saturday's Houston-BYU spread (Houston -9.5) or total (133.5 points), take a look at the betting insights and trends below.

Houston vs. BYU: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Houston has covered six times in 12 matchups with a spread this season.

BYU has won six games against the spread this year, while failing to cover five times.

The Houston Cougars covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games last season. They covered 12 times in 17 opportunities when playing at home, and they covered two times in 10 opportunities on the road.

Against the spread, the BYU Cougars performed better at home (13-5-0) than away (3-7-0) last season.

Houston vs. BYU: Moneyline Betting Stats

Houston has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 11 games this year and has walked away with the win eight times (72.7%) in those games.

The Houston Cougars have a win-loss record of 8-1 when favored by -581 or better by oddsmakers this year.

BYU has not played as the moneyline underdog yet this season.

The BYU Cougars have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +420 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Houston has a 85.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Houston vs. BYU Head-to-Head Comparison

Houston is outscoring opponents by 21.9 points per game with a +263 scoring differential overall. It puts up 76.5 points per game (156th in college basketball) and allows 54.6 per contest (first in college basketball).

LJ Cryer's 15.1 points per game lead Houston and rank 249th in college basketball.

BYU is outscoring opponents by 20.8 points per game, with a +250 scoring differential overall. It puts up 84.8 points per game (25th in college basketball) and gives up 64.0 per outing (31st in college basketball).

Richie Saunders leads BYU, putting up 13.9 points per game (373rd in college basketball).

The Houston Cougars come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 6.7 boards. They are recording 34.5 rebounds per game (105th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 27.8 per outing.

J'wan Roberts is 155th in college basketball action with 7.1 rebounds per game to lead the Houston Cougars.

The 38.3 rebounds per game the BYU Cougars accumulate rank 11th in the nation, 12.9 more than the 25.4 their opponents collect.

Keba Keita is 30th in the country with 9.1 rebounds per game, leading the BYU Cougars.

Houston ranks 65th in college basketball by averaging 102.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is first in college basketball, allowing 73.2 points per 100 possessions.

The BYU Cougars' 109.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank seventh in college basketball, and the 82.5 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 26th in college basketball.

