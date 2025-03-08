Houston vs Baylor Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8

The Houston Cougars (26-4, 18-1 Big 12) will look to continue a nine-game road winning streak when they square off against the Baylor Bears (18-12, 10-9 Big 12) on March 8, 2025 at Foster Pavilion.

Houston vs. Baylor Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Saturday, March 8, 2025 Game time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Arena: Foster Pavilion

Houston vs. Baylor Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Houston win (60.4%)

Houston is a 4.5-point favorite over Baylor on Saturday and the over/under is set at 131.5 points. Here are some betting trends and insights before you decide to wager on the contest.

Houston vs. Baylor: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Houston is 17-13-0 ATS this season.

Baylor is 10-19-0 ATS this year.

Houston covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 51.9% of the time. That's more often than Baylor covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Cougars have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered 10 times in 17 games when playing at home, and they've covered seven times in nine games on the road.

The Bears have performed better against the spread at home (7-7-0) than on the road (2-9-0) this year.

Houston has covered the spread 12 times in 19 conference games.

Baylor has beaten the spread six times in 19 Big 12 games.

Houston vs. Baylor: Moneyline Betting Stats

Houston has won in 25, or 86.2%, of the 29 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Cougars have been victorious 22 times in 25 chances when named as a favorite of at least -194 or better on the moneyline.

Baylor has yet to win as the moneyline underdog this season, going 0-0.

The Bears have played in five games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +160 or longer without earning a win.

Houston has an implied victory probability of 66% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Houston vs. Baylor Head-to-Head Comparison

Houston has a +494 scoring differential, topping opponents by 16.5 points per game. It is putting up 74.5 points per game to rank 160th in college basketball and is giving up 58 per outing to rank first in college basketball.

LJ Cryer is 263rd in the country with a team-leading 15 points per game.

Baylor puts up 77.3 points per game (91st in college basketball) while giving up 69.5 per contest (100th in college basketball). It has a +233 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 7.8 points per game.

Baylor's leading scorer, Norchad Omier, is 209th in the nation, putting up 15.7 points per game.

The Cougars average 32.7 rebounds per game (140th in college basketball) while conceding 26.1 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 6.6 boards per game.

J'wan Roberts is 263rd in college basketball action with 6.3 rebounds per game to lead the Cougars.

The Bears average 33 rebounds per game (119th in college basketball) while conceding 29.8 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 3.2 boards per game.

Omier's 10.5 rebounds per game lead the Bears and rank 10th in the country.

Houston's 102.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 34th in college basketball, and the 80.1 points it allows per 100 possessions rank first in college basketball.

The Bears rank 83rd in college basketball with 99.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 90th defensively with 89.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

