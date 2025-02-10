Houston vs Baylor Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 10

Big 12 action features the No. 5 Houston Cougars (19-4, 11-1 Big 12) at home against the Baylor Bears (15-8, 7-5 Big 12) on Monday, February 10, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET.

Houston vs. Baylor Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, February 10, 2025

Monday, February 10, 2025 Game time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Arena: Fertitta Center

Houston vs. Baylor Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Houston win (77.7%)

Houston is a 9.5-point favorite over Baylor on Monday and the total is set at 130.5 points. Here's a few betting trends and insights before you place a wager on the matchup.

Houston vs. Baylor: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Houston has compiled a 13-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

Baylor has compiled a 10-12-0 record against the spread this year.

When playing at home, the Cougars have a better record against the spread (9-4-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (4-2-0).

This season, the Bears are 7-4-0 at home against the spread (.636 winning percentage). Away, they are 2-5-0 ATS (.286).

Houston has eight wins against the spread in 12 conference games this year.

Against the spread in Big 12 play, Baylor is 6-6-0 this season.

Houston vs. Baylor: Moneyline Betting Stats

Houston has been victorious in 18, or 81.8%, of the 22 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Cougars have a mark of 16-2 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -465 or better on the moneyline.

Baylor has not yet won when playing as the moneyline underdog this season, going 0-0.

The Bears have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +340 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Houston has a 82.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Houston vs. Baylor Head-to-Head Comparison

Houston has a +432 scoring differential, topping opponents by 18.7 points per game. It is putting up 75.7 points per game to rank 141st in college basketball and is allowing 57.0 per outing to rank first in college basketball.

Houston's leading scorer, LJ Cryer, is 340th in college basketball scoring 14.3 points per game.

Baylor has a +239 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.4 points per game. It is putting up 80.0 points per game, 52nd in college basketball, and is giving up 69.6 per outing to rank 113th in college basketball.

Norchad Omier leads Baylor, scoring 15.5 points per game (205th in college basketball).

The Cougars win the rebound battle by 8.2 boards on average. They record 34.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 70th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 26.2 per contest.

J'wan Roberts averages 6.6 rebounds per game (ranking 219th in college basketball) to lead the Cougars.

The Bears come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 4.4 boards. They are pulling down 34.2 rebounds per game (75th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.8.

Omier leads the Bears with 10.5 rebounds per game (ninth in college basketball).

Houston averages 103.0 points per 100 possessions on offense (35th in college basketball), and allows 77.5 points per 100 possessions (first in college basketball).

The Bears rank 48th in college basketball with 101.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 87th defensively with 88.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

