Houston vs Auburn Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 9

The Houston Cougars (1-0) go up against the Auburn Tigers (1-0) on November 9, 2024. The matchup airs on ESPNU.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Houston vs. Auburn Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, November 9, 2024

9:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Arena: Toyota Center

Houston vs. Auburn Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Houston win (55%)

Take a look at some betting trends and insights for Houston (-4.5) versus Auburn on Saturday. The total is set at 142.5 points for this game.

Houston vs. Auburn: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Houston went 19-18-0 ATS last season.

Auburn won 20 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.

Houston covered the spread when it was a 4.5-point favorite or more 53.1% of the time last year. That's more often than Auburn covered as an underdog by 4.5 or more (never covered last season).

Against the spread last season, the Cougars played better at home, covering 12 times in 17 home games, and two times in 10 road games.

The Tigers' winning percentage against the spread at home last season was .625 (10-6-0). Away, it was .500 (5-5-0).

Houston vs. Auburn: Moneyline Betting Stats

Houston went 25-5 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 83.3% of those games).

The Cougars had a 23-1 record last year (winning 95.8% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -215 or shorter.

Auburn lost both games it played as underdogs last season.

The Tigers played as an underdog of +176 or more once last season and lost that game.

Houston has a 68.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Houston vs. Auburn Head-to-Head Comparison

The Tigers pulled down 34.3 rebounds per game (67th in college basketball) while allowing 31 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 3.3 boards per game.

The Tigers ranked 18th in college basketball by averaging 104.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively were 15th in college basketball, allowing 85.6 points per 100 possessions.

