Houston vs Alabama Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 26

The Alabama Crimson Tide (4-1) aim to extend a four-game home winning streak when they host the Houston Cougars (3-1) on November 26, 2024.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Houston vs. Alabama Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, November 26, 2024

Tuesday, November 26, 2024 Game time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: TBS

TBS Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: MGM Grand Garden Arena

Houston vs. Alabama Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Houston win (67.2%)

Take a look at some betting trends for Houston (-4.5) versus Alabama on Tuesday. The total has been set at 150.5 points for this game.

Houston vs. Alabama: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Houston went 19-18-0 ATS last season.

Alabama covered 21 times in 37 games with a spread last season.

Houston (17-15) covered a higher percentage of games when it was favored by 4.5 points or more last season (53.1%) than Alabama (2-5) did as a 4.5+-point underdog (28.6%).

The Cougars did a better job covering the spread when playing at home (12-5-0) last season than they did in road tilts (2-8-0).

Last year, the Crimson Tide were 11-5-0 at home against the spread (.688 winning percentage). Away, they were 5-5-0 ATS (.500).

Houston vs. Alabama: Moneyline Betting Stats

Houston won 25 of the 30 games it was the moneyline favorite last season (83.3%).

The Cougars had a record of 23-2 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -192 or shorter (92%).

Last season, Alabama was the underdog 11 times and won three, or 27.3%, of those games.

The Crimson Tide had a record of 1-6 in games where sportsbooks had them as underdogs of at least +158 on the moneyline.

Houston has an implied moneyline win probability of 65.8% in this matchup.

Houston vs. Alabama Head-to-Head Comparison

The Crimson Tide averaged 36.0 rebounds per game (25th in college basketball) while conceding 32.0 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 4.0 boards per game.

The Crimson Tide ranked fifth in college basketball by averaging 106.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively were 267th in college basketball, allowing 96.0 points per 100 possessions.

