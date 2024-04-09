Horse Racing Best Bets for Tuesday 4/9/24

According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make today at FanDuel Racing.

Horse Racing Best Bets

MISSIN HOLLYWOOD should get a good setup and can follow up in this allowance contest. Uptown Social has run well of late in some better races and shades it as best of the remainder. He Said Wait gets class relief and is also worth consideration. Bet Now at FanDuel

EGYPT gets class relief in this spot and can earn his diploma at the sixth attempt. Coalville will appreciate the return to this distance and is a contender too, while Tricolour can see out the three. Bet Now at FanDuel

FORTY STRANGERS was narrowly beaten last time and makes most appeal for a barn going well at present. Latent Shadow returns after a break and, with few miles on the clock, looks a big danger, while Suppose You Dream should also be on the premises. Bet Now at FanDuel

This year’s Kentucky Derby Prep Races have already been filled with excitement and anticipation as horses compete for a coveted spot in the 150th Kentucky Derby. Now, FanDuel customers can join the action with this No Sweat Bet Up to $10! See the promotions page for more information.

Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!