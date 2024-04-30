Horse Racing Best Bets for Tuesday 4/30/24

According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make today at FanDuel Racing.

Horse Racing Best Bets

Dreamster was beaten just a neck last time and looks the one to aim at getting class relief with a top jockey booked. Margoinabubblebath should find this assignment easier than of late, whilst Music City Star can see out the three. Bet Now at FanDuel

Dance Step has an excellent chance at the weights and sets a good standard for a barn going well at present. And Whistle is coming back from a break but looks the likeliest runner-up. This One Can Run was a comfortable winner last time and should be on the premises again. Bet Now at FanDuel

Girl Bye looks the pick at the weights and is the selection on her second start for this barn. Majestic Pharoah merits interest having switched trainers recently and is taken to come out best of the rest, whilst Free Square also requires respect stepping into a better contest. Bet Now at FanDuel

New to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet up to $500 on any race at any track and get it back in Racing Bonus if it doesn’t win! Valid in participating states. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!