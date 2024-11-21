Hornets vs. Pistons NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 21

Hornets vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 21, 2024

Thursday, November 21, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSDET

The Charlotte Hornets (5-9) are slightly favored (by 1 point) to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (7-9) on Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 219.5 points.

Hornets vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hornets -1 219.5 -110 -106

Hornets vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hornets win (53.5%)

Hornets vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Hornets have covered the spread seven times this season (7-6-1).

Against the spread, the Pistons are 9-5-2 this year.

This season, five of the Hornets' games have gone over the point total out of 16 chances.

Pistons games this season have hit the over on five of 16 set point totals (31.2%).

Charlotte has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered three times in seven games at home, and it has covered four times in seven games when playing on the road.

The Hornets have exceeded the total in a lower percentage of games at home (28.6%) than road tilts (42.9%).

Detroit has performed better against the spread on the road (5-2-1) than at home (4-3-1) this season.

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Pistons' games have finished above the over/under at home (50%, four of eight) compared to away (12.5%, one of eight).

Hornets Leaders

LaMelo Ball's numbers on the season are 28.4 points, 4.8 boards and 6.6 assists per game, shooting 42.6% from the floor and 36.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4.5 made 3-pointers (second in league).

Miles Bridges averages 16 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3 assists, shooting 42.5% from the floor and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Grant Williams averages 10.4 points, 5.1 boards and 2.4 assists.

Brandon Miller is averaging 16.7 points, 3.8 assists and 4.1 rebounds.

Tre Mann averages 14.8 points, 3 rebounds and 3.3 assists, shooting 45% from the field and 42.1% from downtown, with 2 made treys per contest.

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham averages 23.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.8 assists. He is also sinking 44.6% of his shots from the floor and 37.1% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per game.

Tobias Harris' numbers on the season are 13.5 points, 7.5 boards and 2.6 assists per contest. He is sinking 44.2% of his shots from the floor and 28.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.2 treys.

Jaden Ivey averages 18.5 points, 4.5 boards and 4.3 assists. He is making 44.2% of his shots from the field and 36% from 3-point range, with 1.8 treys per contest.

Jalen Duren averages 9.1 points, 10.5 boards and 2.7 assists. He is draining 75% of his shots from the field.

The Pistons are getting 15.4 points, 3 boards and 1.6 assists per game from Malik Beasley.

