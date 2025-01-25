Hornets vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 25

Hornets vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025

Saturday, January 25, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE

The Charlotte Hornets (11-30) are 3.5-point underdogs against the New Orleans Pelicans (12-33) at Spectrum Center on Saturday, January 25, 2025. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE. The over/under for the matchup is set at 227.5.

Hornets vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pelicans -3.5 227.5 -166 +140

Hornets vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hornets win (54.7%)

Hornets vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Pelicans have put together a 19-26-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Hornets' 41 games this season, they have 19 wins against the spread.

Pelicans games have gone over the total 26 times out of 41 chances this season.

Hornets games this season have eclipsed the over/under 16 times in 41 opportunities (39%).

New Orleans has done a better job covering the spread in home games (12-12-0) than it has in road affairs (7-14-0).

In home games, the Pelicans exceed the over/under 62.5% of the time (15 of 24 games). They've hit the over in 52.4% of games on the road (11 of 21 contests).

Charlotte's winning percentage against the spread at home is .429 (9-10-2). On the road, it is .500 (10-8-2).

Hornets games have gone above the over/under 23.8% of the time at home (five of 21), and 55% of the time on the road (11 of 20).

Pelicans Leaders

Dejounte Murray is averaging 17.5 points, 6.5 boards and 7.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 2.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

CJ McCollum is averaging 22.4 points, 3.8 assists and 3.6 rebounds.

Yves Missi averages 9.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Trey Murphy III is averaging 21.6 points, 5 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

Javonte Green is averaging 6.1 points, 0.8 assists and 3.5 boards.

Hornets Leaders

LaMelo Ball's numbers on the season are 29 points, 5.4 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game. He is also draining 41.9% of his shots from the field and 33.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4.2 triples (second in league).

The Hornets get 18.5 points per game from Miles Bridges, plus 7.4 boards and 3.7 assists.

Per game, Brandon Miller gets the Hornets 21 points, 4.9 boards and 3.6 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Hornets are getting 7.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Cody Martin.

Mark Williams' numbers on the season are 15.7 points, 9.4 boards and 2.4 assists per contest. He is sinking 62.4% of his shots from the field.

