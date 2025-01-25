Hornets vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 25
Hornets vs. Pelicans Game Info
- Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- Coverage: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE
The Charlotte Hornets (11-30) are 3.5-point underdogs against the New Orleans Pelicans (12-33) at Spectrum Center on Saturday, January 25, 2025. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE. The over/under for the matchup is set at 227.5.
Hornets vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread
Favorite
Spread
Total
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
|Pelicans
|-3.5
|227.5
|-166
|+140
Hornets vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Hornets win (54.7%)
Hornets vs. Pelicans Betting Trends
- The Pelicans have put together a 19-26-0 record against the spread this season.
- In the Hornets' 41 games this season, they have 19 wins against the spread.
- Pelicans games have gone over the total 26 times out of 41 chances this season.
- Hornets games this season have eclipsed the over/under 16 times in 41 opportunities (39%).
- New Orleans has done a better job covering the spread in home games (12-12-0) than it has in road affairs (7-14-0).
- In home games, the Pelicans exceed the over/under 62.5% of the time (15 of 24 games). They've hit the over in 52.4% of games on the road (11 of 21 contests).
- Charlotte's winning percentage against the spread at home is .429 (9-10-2). On the road, it is .500 (10-8-2).
- Hornets games have gone above the over/under 23.8% of the time at home (five of 21), and 55% of the time on the road (11 of 20).
Pelicans Leaders
- Dejounte Murray is averaging 17.5 points, 6.5 boards and 7.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 2.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- CJ McCollum is averaging 22.4 points, 3.8 assists and 3.6 rebounds.
- Yves Missi averages 9.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists.
- Trey Murphy III is averaging 21.6 points, 5 rebounds and 2.9 assists.
- Javonte Green is averaging 6.1 points, 0.8 assists and 3.5 boards.
Hornets Leaders
- LaMelo Ball's numbers on the season are 29 points, 5.4 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game. He is also draining 41.9% of his shots from the field and 33.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4.2 triples (second in league).
- The Hornets get 18.5 points per game from Miles Bridges, plus 7.4 boards and 3.7 assists.
- Per game, Brandon Miller gets the Hornets 21 points, 4.9 boards and 3.6 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- The Hornets are getting 7.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Cody Martin.
- Mark Williams' numbers on the season are 15.7 points, 9.4 boards and 2.4 assists per contest. He is sinking 62.4% of his shots from the field.
