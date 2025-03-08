Hornets vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8

Hornets vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Saturday, March 8, 2025 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: FDSSE and YES

Two struggling teams hit the court when the Brooklyn Nets (21-41) visit the Charlotte Hornets (14-48) on Saturday, March 8, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET. The Nets are 4.5-point favorites as they look to stop a six-game losing streak against the Hornets, losers of nine straight. The point total is 213 for the matchup.

Hornets vs. Nets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nets -4.5 213 -168 +142

Hornets vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nets win (54.9%)

Hornets vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Nets have covered the spread in a game 30 times this season (30-29-3).

In the Hornets' 62 games this year, they have 29 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Nets have hit the over 27 times this season.

Hornets games this year have hit the over 23 times in 62 opportunities (37.1%).

Brooklyn has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 11 times in 30 games at home, and it has covered 19 times in 32 games when playing on the road.

The Nets have exceeded the over/under less often at home, hitting the over in 12 of 30 home matchups (40%). In road games, they have hit the over in 15 of 32 games (46.9%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Charlotte has a lower winning percentage at home (.455, 15-15-3 record) than away (.483, 14-13-2).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Hornets' games have finished above the over/under at home (27.3%, nine of 33) compared to on the road (48.3%, 14 of 29).

Nets Leaders

Nic Claxton is averaging 10.1 points, 2.2 assists and 7.4 rebounds.

D'Angelo Russell's numbers on the season are 12.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5 assists per game, shooting 40.2% from the field and 32.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 made treys.

Keon Johnson is averaging 10.1 points, 2 assists and 3.7 rebounds.

Jalen Wilson's numbers on the season are 9.3 points, 3.4 boards and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 39.5% from the field and 31.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Ziaire Williams is averaging 9.7 points, 4.7 boards and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Hornets Leaders

Miles Bridges' numbers on the season are 20.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. He is also draining 43.4% of his shots from the field and 32.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 triples.

The Hornets are receiving 25.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7 assists per game from LaMelo Ball.

Mark Williams averages 15.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He is making 58.5% of his shots from the floor.

The Hornets get 21 points per game from Brandon Miller, plus 4.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

The Hornets are getting 5.3 points, 6.6 boards and 0.9 assists per game from Moussa Diabate.

