Hornets vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 20

Hornets vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Thursday, March 20, 2025

Thursday, March 20, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: FDSSE and MSG

The Charlotte Hornets (17-51) are 7.5-point underdogs against the New York Knicks (43-25) at Spectrum Center on Thursday, March 20, 2025. The game starts at 7 p.m. ET on FDSSE and MSG. The over/under is 221.5 in the matchup.

Hornets vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -7.5 221.5 -319 +260

Hornets vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (71.2%)

Hornets vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks have registered a 31-36-1 record against the spread this season.

In the Hornets' 68 games this year, they have 32 wins against the spread.

Knicks games have gone over the total 37 times this season.

Hornets games this season have eclipsed the over/under 36.8% of the time (25 out of 68 games with a set point total).

New York sports a worse record against the spread when playing at home (15-17-1) than it does on the road (16-19-0).

The Knicks have exceeded the total more often at home, hitting the over in 19 of 33 home matchups (57.6%). In away games, they have hit the over in 18 of 35 games (51.4%).

Charlotte's winning percentage against the spread at home is .457 (16-16-3). Away, it is .485 (16-15-2).

Hornets games have finished above the over/under less often at home (10 times out of 35) than on the road (15 of 33) this year.

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 24.4 points, 3.1 assists and 13 rebounds.

Josh Hart is averaging 14 points, 9.7 boards and 5.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Mikal Bridges' numbers on the season are 17.6 points, 3.2 boards and 3.5 assists per contest, shooting 49.7% from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 made 3-pointers.

OG Anunoby is averaging 16.6 points, 2.1 assists and 4.8 rebounds.

Miles McBride is averaging 9.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Hornets Leaders

Miles Bridges averages 21.1 points, 7.8 boards and 3.9 assists. He is also sinking 44.1% of his shots from the floor and 32.8% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per contest.

The Hornets get 25.4 points per game from LaMelo Ball, plus 5.1 boards and 7.3 assists.

Per game, Mark Williams gets the Hornets 15.4 points, 10 boards and 2.5 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Moussa Diabate averages 5.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists. He is sinking 58.2% of his shots from the floor.

The Hornets get 7.3 points per game from Josh Green, plus 2.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

