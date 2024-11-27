Hornets vs. Heat NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 27

Hornets vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: FDSSE and FDSSUN

The Miami Heat (7-8) visit the Charlotte Hornets (6-11) in a matchup of Southeast Division teams at Spectrum Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 27, 2024. The Heat are 3.5-point favorites in the game, the second matchup between the teams this season. The matchup has an over/under set at 217.5 points.

Hornets vs. Heat Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -3.5 217.5 -172 +144

Hornets vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Heat win (66.2%)

Hornets vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Heat have covered the spread seven times this season (7-8-0).

The Hornets are 9-7-1 against the spread this season.

This season, Heat games have hit the over eight times out of 17 chances.

Hornets games this season have gone over the total in seven of 17 opportunities (41.2%).

Miami has done a better job covering the spread on the road (5-3-0) than it has in home games (2-5-0).

The Heat have gone over the over/under less consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in three of seven home matchups (42.9%). In away games, they have hit the over in five of eight games (62.5%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Charlotte has a lower winning percentage at home (.444, 4-4-1 record) than on the road (.625, 5-3-0).

Hornets games have finished above the over/under 33.3% of the time at home (three of nine), and 50% of the time on the road (four of eight).

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo's numbers on the season are 16.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest, shooting 43.4% from the field.

Tyler Herro averages 23.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

Jimmy Butler is averaging 19.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Terry Rozier is averaging 13.2 points, 3.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds.

Duncan Robinson is averaging 10.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2 assists.

Hornets Leaders

LaMelo Ball averages 31 points for the Hornets, plus 5.1 rebounds and 6.9 assists.

The Hornets get 19.8 points per game from Brandon Miller, plus 5.3 boards and 3.8 assists.

Grant Williams' numbers on the season are 10.4 points, 5.1 boards and 2.3 assists per game. He is sinking 43.9% of his shots from the floor and 36.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 treys.

The Hornets are receiving 8.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Cody Martin.

Miles Bridges' numbers on the season are 16 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3 assists per game. He is sinking 42.5% of his shots from the floor and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 treys.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.