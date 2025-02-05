Hornets vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 5

Hornets vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Wednesday, February 5, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: FDSSE and FDSWI

The Milwaukee Bucks (26-22) take a four-game losing streak into a road matchup with the Charlotte Hornets (12-35), losers of five straight. The Bucks are favorites (-9) in the contest, which starts at 7:00 PM ET (on FDSSE and FDSWI) on Wednesday, February 5, 2025. The point total for the matchup is 218.5.

Hornets vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -9 218.5 -375 +300

Hornets vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bucks win (60.4%)

Hornets vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks are 21-26-1 against the spread this season.

In the Hornets' 47 games this year, they have 22 wins against the spread.

This season, Bucks games have hit the over 26 times out of 47 chances.

Hornets games this year have hit the over 38.3% of the time (18 out of 47 games with a set point total).

Milwaukee has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 13 times in 25 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered eight times in 23 opportunities in road games.

The Bucks have exceeded the total in a lower percentage of games at home (48%) than road games (60.9%).

This season, Charlotte is 12-12-3 at home against the spread (.444 winning percentage). On the road, it is 10-8-2 ATS (.500).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Hornets' games have finished above the over/under at home (25.9%, seven of 27) compared to away (55%, 11 of 20).

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 31.8 points, 12.2 boards and 5.9 assists.

Damian Lillard averages 25 points, 4.6 boards and 7.3 assists, shooting 44.6% from the field and 38% from downtown, with 3.4 made treys per contest (eighth in league).

Brook Lopez averages 12.1 points, 4.7 boards and 1.7 assists.

Bobby Portis is averaging 13.4 points, 7.9 boards and 2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Taurean Prince is averaging 7.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Hornets Leaders

Miles Bridges is averaging 19.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Hornets.

The Hornets are getting 21 points, 4.9 boards and 3.6 assists per game from Brandon Miller.

The Hornets receive 16 points per game from Mark Williams, plus 9.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Josh Green averages 7.5 points, 2.8 boards and 1.5 assists. He is making 44% of his shots from the floor and 41.6% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.

The Hornets are getting 7.5 points, 2.4 boards and 3.5 assists per game from Vasilije Micic.

