Hornets vs. Bucks NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 16

Hornets vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024

Saturday, November 16, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: FDSSE and FDSWI

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets (4-7) are 4-point underdogs against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (4-8) Saturday, November 16, 2024 at Spectrum Center. The matchup starts at 3:00 PM ET on FDSSE and FDSWI. The matchup's over/under is set at 217.5.

Hornets vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -4 217.5 -178 +150

Hornets vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bucks win (70%)

Hornets vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks are 4-7-1 against the spread this season.

The Hornets have played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.

Games involving the Bucks have hit the over five times out of 11 chances this season.

Hornets games this season have hit the over on only two of 11 set point totals.

Milwaukee has done a better job covering the spread at home (3-2-1) than it has in road affairs (1-5-0).

The Bucks have hit the over on the over/under in a lower percentage of home games (33.3%) than road tilts (50%).

Against the spread, Charlotte has had better results on the road (3-2-0) than at home (2-3-1).

Looking at the over/under, Hornets games have finished over less frequently at home (one of six, 16.7%) than away (one of five, 20%).

Bucks Leaders

Antetokounmpo averages 33.3 points, 12.1 boards and 5.5 assists, shooting 61.6% from the floor (seventh in NBA).

Damian Lillard averages 26 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists.

Brook Lopez averages 11 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Bobby Portis is averaging 12.9 points, 0.7 assists and 8.2 rebounds.

Taurean Prince averages 8.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2 assists, shooting 48.7% from the floor and 53.2% from beyond the arc (sixth in NBA), with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Hornets Leaders

Ball averages 29.9 points, 5 rebounds and 6.3 assists. He is also draining 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from 3-point range, with 4.9 triples per contest (first in NBA).

The Hornets receive 14.8 points per game from Tre Mann, plus 2.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

The Hornets are receiving 9.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Grant Williams.

The Hornets are receiving 14.6 points, 6.8 boards and 2.5 assists per game from Miles Bridges.

Cody Martin averages 9.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He is draining 49.4% of his shots from the floor and 40.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per game.

