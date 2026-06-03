Pirates vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 3

Odds updated as of 8:12 a.m.

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Houston Astros.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game.

Pirates vs Astros Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (33-28) vs. Houston Astros (27-35)

Date: Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Wednesday, June 3, 2026 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and SportsNet PT

Pirates vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-162) | HOU: (+136)

PIT: (-162) | HOU: (+136) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+105) | HOU: +1.5 (-126)

PIT: -1.5 (+105) | HOU: +1.5 (-126) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Pirates vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 6-5, 2.89 ERA vs Spencer Arrighetti (Astros) - 7-1, 1.34 ERA

The probable starters are Paul Skenes (6-5) for the Pirates and Spencer Arrighetti (7-1) for the Astros. Skenes and his team are 5-7-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Skenes starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 6-5. The Astros have a 7-1-0 ATS record in Arrighetti's eight starts with a set spread. The Astros are 6-1 in Arrighetti's seven starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Pirates vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (60.3%)

Pirates vs Astros Moneyline

Houston is the underdog, +136 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -162 favorite despite being on the road.

Pirates vs Astros Spread

The Astros are at +1.5 on the runline against the Pirates. The Astros are -126 to cover the spread, and the Pirates are +105.

Pirates vs Astros Over/Under

The over/under for Pirates-Astros on June 3 is 7.5. The over is -122, and the under is +100.

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Pirates vs Astros Betting Trends

The Pirates have won in 22, or 61.1%, of the 36 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Pittsburgh has a record of 5-6 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -162 or more on the moneyline.

The Pirates and their opponents have hit the over in 33 of their 60 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Pirates have an against the spread mark of 30-30-0 in 60 games with a line this season.

The Astros are 21-23 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.7% of those games).

Houston has a 3-7 record (winning just 30% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer.

The Astros have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 62 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 34 of those games (34-26-2).

The Astros have covered 45.2% of their games this season, going 28-34-0 against the spread.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.403) this season, fueled by 58 hits. He has a .272 batting average and a slugging percentage of .432.

He is 51st in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 67th in slugging among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Brandon Lowe leads Pittsburgh with 55 hits. He is batting .258 this season and has 28 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .535 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 66th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage.

Lowe brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .150 with a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Oneil Cruz has 62 hits this season and has a slash line of .258/.331/.475.

Spencer Horwitz has been key for Pittsburgh with 50 hits, an OBP of .385 plus a slugging percentage of .458.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has put up an on-base percentage of .419, a slugging percentage of .645, and has 67 hits, all club-bests for the Astros (while batting .305).

Including all the qualified players in the majors, he is 12th in batting average, second in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage.

Christian Walker is hitting .248 with 10 doubles, 16 home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .504 with an on-base percentage of .321.

His batting average is 86th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 98th, and he is 26th in slugging.

Isaac Paredes has 10 doubles, six home runs and 21 walks while hitting .233.

Cam Smith is batting .216 with eight doubles, six home runs and 24 walks.

Pirates vs Astros Head to Head

6/2/2026: 10-6 PIT (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-6 PIT (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/4/2025: 3-0 PIT (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-0 PIT (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/3/2025: 3-0 HOU (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-0 HOU (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/31/2024: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 7/30/2024: 6-2 PIT (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

6-2 PIT (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 7/29/2024: 5-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/12/2023: 7-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

7-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/11/2023: 7-4 PIT (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

7-4 PIT (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/10/2023: 8-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

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