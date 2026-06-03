Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 3

Odds updated as of 8:12 a.m.

The Wednesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (39-22) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (32-28)

Date: Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Wednesday, June 3, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: MLB Network, Dbacks.TV, and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-200) | ARI: (+168)

LAD: (-200) | ARI: (+168) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-115) | ARI: +1.5 (-104)

LAD: -1.5 (-115) | ARI: +1.5 (-104) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers) - 5-2, 0.82 ERA vs Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 3-4, 5.16 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Shohei Ohtani (5-2, 0.82 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Zac Gallen (3-4, 5.16 ERA). Ohtani's team is 5-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Ohtani's team has been victorious in 55.6% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-4. The Diamondbacks have a 7-5-0 record against the spread in Gallen's starts. The Diamondbacks have been the underdog on the moneyline in seven of Gallen's starts this season, and they went 2-5 in those games.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (68.2%)

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Los Angeles is the favorite, -200 on the moneyline, while Arizona is a +168 underdog despite being at home.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are +1.5 on the spread (-104 to cover), and Los Angeles is -115 to cover the runline.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

The Dodgers-Diamondbacks contest on June 3 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 60 games this year and have walked away with the win 39 times (65%) in those games.

This year Los Angeles has won 18 of 26 games when listed as at least -200 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 26 of 61 chances this season.

In 61 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 32-29-0 against the spread.

The Diamondbacks have gone 12-21 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 36.4% of those games).

Arizona has not yet won a game when it entered play as a moneyline underdog with odds of +168 or longer in three chances.

In the 59 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Diamondbacks, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 29 times (29-28-2).

The Diamondbacks have a 36-23-0 record ATS this season (covering 61% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Andy Pages leads Los Angeles with 67 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .533. He's batting .293 with an on-base percentage of .339.

He ranks 18th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging among qualified hitters in the majors.

Pages has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .190 with two doubles, a triple, a walk and an RBI.

Ohtani has 63 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .411. He's batting .293 and slugging .516.

He is 18th in batting average, third in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Ohtani enters this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .385 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, five walks and six RBIs.

Freddie Freeman has collected 60 base hits, an OBP of .360 and a slugging percentage of .475 this season.

Kyle Tucker has four home runs, 27 RBI and a batting average of .235 this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has racked up 61 hits with a .380 on-base percentage and a .545 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Diamondbacks. He's batting .289.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average is 23rd, his on-base percentage is 20th, and he is seventh in slugging.

Carroll brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .261 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI.

Ketel Marte is batting .259 with 11 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 20 walks. He's slugging .456 with an on-base percentage of .315.

He is currently 64th in batting average, 107th in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Ildemaro Vargas is hitting .290 with nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and eight walks.

Geraldo Perdomo is batting .224 with nine doubles, three triples, three home runs and 33 walks.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

6/2/2026: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/1/2026: 4-1 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-1 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 3/28/2026: 3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 3/27/2026: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 3/26/2026: 8-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

8-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 9/25/2025: 8-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/24/2025: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/23/2025: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-4 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/31/2025: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 8/30/2025: 6-1 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

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