Best MLB Props Today: Total Bases, Strikeouts and H/R/RBI Prop Bets for Thursday 4/17/26

Top MLB Player Props at a Glance

Rafael Devers 2+ Total Bases

Daulton Varsho 2+ H/R/RBI

Aaron Civale Under 3.5 Strikeouts

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips each day -- from home runs to strikeouts to total bases and much more.

Here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as well as our MLB projections.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

What are the top MLB home run picks for today?

MLB Player Props for Today

Giants vs. Nationals, 6:46 p.m. ET

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases Rafael Devers -115 View more odds in Sportsbook

Rafael Devers has a delightful matchup with righty Zack Littell.

Littell has pitched to a 4.41 SIERA and 17.0% K rate since the start of 2025. A season ago, lefty bats tagged him for 1.64 homers per nine innings and a 43.1% fly-ball rate.

Devers' early 2026 numbers are not good, including a lowly .258 wOBA, but he's too good to keep this up for much longer. Plus, his 41.2% fly-ball rate is actually a career-best mark. He's been held back by a .286 BABIP and a rising 29.1% strikeout rate.

Devers' swing-and-miss issues aren't as big of a worry against Littell, and once Littell leaves the game, the fun doesn't stop as the Washington Nationals' relievers own baseball's worst bullpen xFIP (5.16) by a wide margin.

Blue Jays vs. Diamondbacks, 9:41 p.m. ET

Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Daulton Varsho -150 View more odds in Sportsbook

Daulton Varsho put together a career-best year in 2025, producing a .345 wOBA and 20 bombs. So far this season, he's picked up right where he left off, recording a .355 wOBA. He's actually dropped his K rate to 14.1% -- way below his career average of 24.6%.

While time will tell if the swing-and-miss gains are legit, I really like Varsho tonight against Michael Soroka.

Varsho is at his best in this split, racking up a .355 wOBA and 58.0% fly-ball rate with the platoon advantage in 2025. Soroka, meanwhile, permitted 1.47 dingers per nine to left-handed hitters last season.

Varsho has achieved at least 2+ H/R/RBI in six straight games, and he can keep that streak going tonight.

White Sox vs. Athletics, 9:41 p.m. ET

Aaron Civale - Strikeouts Aaron Civale Under Apr 18 1:41am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Chicago White Sox continue to be the best matchup for pitchers. Despite that, I'm backing the under on Aaron Civale's K prop.

Let's get this out of the way -- Chicago has the third-highest K rate (26.0%) and ranks dead last in wOBA (.290). They're bad.

I'm just not sure Civale can take advantage.

The veteran righty doesn't generate many swings and misses, posting an 8.8% swinging-strike rate since the start of 2024. He's had exactly three Ks in two of his three starts this campaign, and his pitch counts have been pretty low as he's topped out at 88 pitches.

Lastly, although the matchup is a great one for Civale, the venue is a huge negative as Sutter Health Park was the second-best park for offense in 2025.

MLB Prop Bets -- Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

How do MLB player prop bet odds work?

MLB prop odds use the standard American (moneyline) format. A negative number shows how much you must wager to profit $100. A positive number shows how much a $100 bet returns in profit.

-110 odds — bet $110 to win $100

+130 odds — bet $100 to win $130

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

Get a Profit Boost Token to use on any wager for any MLB Games taking place on April 17th, 2026! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.