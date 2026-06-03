Brewers vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 3

Odds updated as of 7:12 a.m.

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the San Francisco Giants.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup.

Brewers vs Giants Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (37-21) vs. San Francisco Giants (23-38)

Date: Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Wednesday, June 3, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: Brewers.TV and NBCS-BA

Brewers vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-142) | SF: (+120)

MIL: (-142) | SF: (+120) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+146) | SF: +1.5 (-178)

MIL: -1.5 (+146) | SF: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Brewers vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Brewers) vs Logan Webb (Giants) - 2-4, 0.00 ERA

Webb (2-4) will get the nod for the Giants. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Brewers. The Giants have gone 3-6-0 against the spread when Webb starts. The Giants were the underdog on the moneyline for three Webb starts this season -- they lost every game.

Brewers vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (52.8%)

Brewers vs Giants Moneyline

Milwaukee is a -142 favorite on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a +120 underdog on the road.

Brewers vs Giants Spread

The Brewers are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Giants. The Brewers are +146 to cover, and the Giants are -178.

Brewers vs Giants Over/Under

The over/under for the Brewers versus Giants game on June 3 has been set at 8, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Giants Betting Trends

The Brewers have won in 25, or 67.6%, of the 37 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Milwaukee has come away with a win 13 times in 20 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Brewers' games have gone over the total in 26 of their 58 opportunities.

The Brewers are 35-23-0 against the spread in their 58 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Giants are 13-27 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 32.5% of those games).

San Francisco is 7-8 (winning 46.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Giants have had an over/under set by bookmakers 61 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 31 of those games (31-26-4).

The Giants have a 24-37-0 record ATS this season (covering just 39.3% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .405 this season while batting .275 with 45 walks and 46 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .460.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 50th in slugging.

Turang hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .267 with a double, a triple, six walks and five RBIs.

William Contreras has an OPS of .735, fueled by an OBP of .349 and a team-best slugging percentage of .386 this season. He's batting .284.

Among all qualified, he ranks 28th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 100th in slugging percentage.

Jake Bauers leads Milwaukee in total hits (50) this season, and 20 of those have gone for extra bases.

Sal Frelick is batting .225 with a .291 OBP and 19 RBI for Milwaukee this season.

Frelick takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with two doubles and an RBI.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has a .365 on-base percentage and a .434 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Giants. He's batting .323.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he is third in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging percentage.

Arraez hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a double, a triple, two walks and three RBIs.

Casey Schmitt's 58 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .282 while slugging .524 with an on-base percentage of .318.

He is 33rd in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .307 with 12 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 10 walks.

Willy Adames is hitting .245 with 17 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 13 walks.

Brewers vs Giants Head to Head

6/2/2026: 8-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

8-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 6/1/2026: 16-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

16-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/23/2025: 7-1 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-1 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/22/2025: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/24/2025: 6-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/23/2025: 4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/22/2025: 11-3 MIL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

11-3 MIL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/21/2025: 5-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/12/2024: 3-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/11/2024: 13-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

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