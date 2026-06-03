Cubs vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 3

Odds updated as of 8:13 a.m.

The Wednesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Athletics.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Cubs vs Athletics Game Info

Chicago Cubs (32-29) vs. Athletics (29-31)

Date: Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Wednesday, June 3, 2026 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and NBCS-CA

Cubs vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-122) | OAK: (+104)

CHC: (-122) | OAK: (+104) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+160) | OAK: +1.5 (-194)

CHC: -1.5 (+160) | OAK: +1.5 (-194) Total: 9 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Cubs vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea (Cubs) - 5-3, 4.70 ERA vs Jeffrey Springs (Athletics) - 3-6, 4.07 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Colin Rea (5-3) to the mound, while Jeffrey Springs (3-6) will take the ball for the Athletics. Rea and his team are 3-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. Rea's team has a record of 3-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Athletics have gone 6-6-0 against the spread when Springs starts. The Athletics are 2-5 in Springs' seven starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cubs vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (59.1%)

Cubs vs Athletics Moneyline

The Cubs vs Athletics moneyline has the Cubs as a -122 favorite, while the Athletics are a +104 underdog on the road.

Cubs vs Athletics Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Cubs are +160 to cover, while the Athletics are -194 to cover.

Cubs vs Athletics Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Cubs-Athletics on June 3, with the over being +100 and the under -122.

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Cubs vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Cubs have come away with 21 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season, the Cubs have come away with a win 18 times in 34 chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have hit the over in 33 of their 60 games with a total this season.

The Cubs are 24-36-0 against the spread in their 60 games that had a posted line this season.

The Athletics are 21-19 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 52.5% of those games).

The Athletics have a record of 18-14 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer (56.2%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to go over the total 29 times this season for a 29-30-1 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have covered 48.3% of their games this season, going 29-31-0 against the spread.

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner is batting .254 with 13 doubles, four home runs and 29 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .341 and a slugging percentage of .358.

Among qualifying batters, he is 74th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 69th, and he is 122nd in slugging.

Hoerner will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with three walks and an RBI.

Michael Busch has 53 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .370. He's batting .244 and slugging .387.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 92nd, his on-base percentage 30th, and his slugging percentage 97th.

Busch brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with two walks and four RBIs.

Ian Happ leads Chicago with 49 hits. He is batting .227 this season and 24 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Pete Crow-Armstrong is batting .242 with a .328 OBP and 26 RBI for Chicago this season.

Crow-Armstrong takes a seven-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is hitting .308 with three doubles, a home run, five walks and four RBIs.

Athletics Player Leaders

Nick Kurtz a has .440 on-base percentage to lead the Athletics. He's batting .289 while slugging .512.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 23rd in batting average, first in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Kurtz brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .389 with a double, three home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Shea Langeliers paces his team with 63 hits and has a club-best .534 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .288 with an on-base percentage of .359.

His batting average is 25th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 42nd, and he is 10th in slugging.

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .226 with 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 27 walks.

Carlos Cortes is hitting .321 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 19 walks.

Cubs vs Athletics Head to Head

6/2/2026: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/2/2025: 10-2 CHC (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-2 CHC (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/1/2025: 7-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 3/31/2025: 18-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

18-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/18/2024: 5-3 OAK (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

5-3 OAK (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 9/17/2024: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-3 OAK (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/16/2024: 9-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

9-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 4/19/2023: 12-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

12-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/18/2023: 4-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

4-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 4/17/2023: 10-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

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