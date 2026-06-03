Angels vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 3

Odds updated as of 8:12 a.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Los Angeles Angels taking on the Colorado Rockies.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Angels vs Rockies Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (23-39) vs. Colorado Rockies (24-38)

Date: Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Wednesday, June 3, 2026 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ABTV and Rockies.TV

Angels vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAA: (-158) | COL: (+134)

LAA: (-158) | COL: (+134) Spread: LAA: -1.5 (+130) | COL: +1.5 (-156)

LAA: -1.5 (+130) | COL: +1.5 (-156) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Angels vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Walbert Urena (Angels) - 2-4, 2.44 ERA vs Michael Lorenzen (Rockies) - 2-7, 7.22 ERA

The probable starters are Walbert Urena (2-4) for the Angels and Michael Lorenzen (2-7) for the Rockies. Urena and his team are 6-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. This will be Urena's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. The Rockies are 7-4-0 ATS in Lorenzen's 11 starts with a set spread. The Rockies are 4-7 in Lorenzen's 11 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Angels vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Angels win (61.2%)

Angels vs Rockies Moneyline

The Angels vs Rockies moneyline has Los Angeles as a -158 favorite, while Colorado is a +134 underdog on the road.

Angels vs Rockies Spread

The Angels are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Rockies. The Angels are +130 to cover the spread, while the Rockies are -156.

Angels vs Rockies Over/Under

The Angels-Rockies game on June 3 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Los Angeles Angels vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Angels vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Angels have won in five, or 38.5%, of the 13 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Los Angeles has won all of its three games when it was named as at least a -158 moneyline favorite.

The Angels and their opponents have hit the over in 29 of their 61 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Angels have an against the spread record of 29-32-0 in 61 games with a line this season.

The Rockies have gone 24-36 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer, Colorado has a 13-28 record (winning just 31.7% of its games).

In the 61 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Rockies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-31-2).

The Rockies have a 33-28-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.1% of the time).

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout leads Los Angeles in OBP (.411) and total hits (52) this season. He's batting .243 batting average while slugging .486.

He ranks 93rd in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging among all qualified hitters in baseball.

Trout hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .294 with a home run, six walks and an RBI.

Zach Neto is batting .231 with 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 34 walks. He's slugging .427 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 118th, his on-base percentage 70th, and his slugging percentage 72nd.

Jo Adell has hit nine homers with a team-high .378 SLG this season.

Jorge Soler has been key for Los Angeles with 47 hits, an OBP of .300 plus a slugging percentage of .406.

Soler has safely hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a double, a triple, a walk and three RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

T.J. Rumfield has nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks while batting .286. He's slugging .456 with an on-base percentage of .361.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 26th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 40th and he is 53rd in slugging.

Hunter Goodman has collected 52 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .243 while slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .311.

Including all qualified players, his batting average puts him 93rd, his on-base percentage ranks 118th, and he is 27th in slugging.

Troy Johnston has put up a team-high OBP (.374) and slugging percentage (.430).

Jake McCarthy has 10 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 11 walks while hitting .291.

Angels vs Rockies Head to Head

6/2/2026: 8-2 COL (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

8-2 COL (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/1/2026: 9-8 COL (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

9-8 COL (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 9/21/2025: 3-1 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-1 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/20/2025: 3-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/19/2025: 7-6 COL (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-6 COL (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/1/2024: 5-4 COL (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 COL (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/31/2024: 2-1 COL (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

2-1 COL (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/30/2024: 10-7 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

10-7 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/25/2023: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/24/2023: 25-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

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