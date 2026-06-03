NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - June 3

The NBA Playoff slate today, which includes the New York Knicks taking on the San Antonio Spurs, should provide some fireworks.

Read our betting preview below for a breakdown of all the important matchups in the NBA today.

San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks

Projected Favorite: Spurs (62.95% win probability)

Spurs (62.95% win probability) Spread: Spurs (-4.5)

Spurs (-4.5) Total: 218.5

218.5 Moneyline: Spurs -186, Knicks +156

Spurs -186, Knicks +156 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

Bet on San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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