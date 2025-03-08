Hofstra vs Monmouth Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for CAA Tournament

The No. 11 seed Hofstra Pride (15-17, 6-12 CAA) square off against the No. 6 seed Monmouth Hawks (12-19, 10-8 CAA) in the CAA tournament Saturday at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena, tipping off at 8:30 p.m. ET. Both teams will try to get one step closer to securing an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.

Hofstra vs. Monmouth Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Saturday, March 8, 2025 Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: FloHoops

FloHoops Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Hofstra vs. Monmouth Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hofstra win (70.2%)

Take a look at these betting insights and trends before you wager on Saturday's Hofstra-Monmouth spread (Hofstra -3.5) or over/under (128.5 points).

Hofstra vs. Monmouth: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Hofstra is 14-16-0 ATS this season.

Monmouth has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Monmouth covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point underdog or more 47.4% of the time. That's more often than Hofstra covers as a favorite of 3.5 or more (33.3%).

The Pride have done a better job covering the spread in away games (6-8-0) than they have in home games (4-7-0).

This season, the Hawks are 8-2-0 at home against the spread (.800 winning percentage). Away, they are 10-8-0 ATS (.556).

Against the spread, in conference action, Hofstra is 8-11-0 this year.

Monmouth is 11-7-0 against the spread in CAA games this year.

Hofstra vs. Monmouth: Moneyline Betting Stats

Hofstra has come away with six wins in the 18 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Pride have a win-loss record of 4-7 when favored by -184 or better by oddsmakers this year.

Monmouth has won 22.7% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (5-17).

The Hawks are 3-13 (winning only 18.8% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +148 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Hofstra has a 64.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Hofstra vs. Monmouth Head-to-Head Comparison

Hofstra has a +66 scoring differential, topping opponents by two points per game. It is putting up 66.9 points per game to rank 336th in college basketball and is giving up 64.9 per contest to rank 22nd in college basketball.

Cruz Davis ranks 293rd in the country with a team-high 14.7 points per game.

Monmouth has a -170 scoring differential, falling short by 5.4 points per game. It is putting up 70.3 points per game, 277th in college basketball, and is allowing 75.7 per outing to rank 287th in college basketball.

Abdi Bashir Jr.'s 20.3 points per game leads Monmouth and ranks 15th in the nation.

The Pride average 32.2 rebounds per game (171st in college basketball) compared to the 32.5 of their opponents.

Michael Graham is 68th in college basketball action with 7.9 rebounds per game to lead the Pride.

The Hawks lose the rebound battle by an average of 2.9 boards. They are pulling down 30.9 rebounds per game (246th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 33.8.

Jack Collins is 369th in the nation with 5.8 rebounds per game, leading the Hawks.

Hofstra scores 91.3 points per 100 possessions (294th in college basketball), while allowing 88.5 points per 100 possessions (64th in college basketball).

The Hawks average 90.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (306th in college basketball), and allow 97.7 points per 100 possessions (300th in college basketball).

