NHL

Mammoth vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 19

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Mammoth vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 19

The Sunday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Utah Mammoth and the Boston Bruins.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Mammoth vs Bruins Game Info

  • Utah Mammoth (3-2) vs. Boston Bruins (3-3)
  • Date: Sunday, October 19, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Mammoth vs Bruins Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Mammoth (-215)Bruins (+176)5.5Mammoth (-1.5)

Mammoth vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Mammoth win (66.9%)

Mammoth vs Bruins Puck Line

  • The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Mammoth. The Bruins are -144 to cover the spread, and the Mammoth are +118.

Mammoth vs Bruins Over/Under

  • The Mammoth-Bruins matchup on Oct. 19 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -142 and the under is +116.

Mammoth vs Bruins Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Mammoth-Bruins, Utah is the favorite at -215, and Boston is +176 playing on the road.

