Mammoth vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 19
The Sunday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Utah Mammoth and the Boston Bruins.
Before you make your wager, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Mammoth vs Bruins Game Info
- Utah Mammoth (3-2) vs. Boston Bruins (3-3)
- Date: Sunday, October 19, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- Coverage: NHL Network
Mammoth vs Bruins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Mammoth (-215)
|Bruins (+176)
|5.5
|Mammoth (-1.5)
Mammoth vs Bruins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Mammoth win (66.9%)
Mammoth vs Bruins Puck Line
- The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Mammoth. The Bruins are -144 to cover the spread, and the Mammoth are +118.
Mammoth vs Bruins Over/Under
- The Mammoth-Bruins matchup on Oct. 19 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -142 and the under is +116.
Mammoth vs Bruins Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Mammoth-Bruins, Utah is the favorite at -215, and Boston is +176 playing on the road.