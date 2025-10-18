Capitals vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 19

On Sunday in the NHL, the Washington Capitals are playing the Vancouver Canucks.

Capitals vs Canucks Game Info

Washington Capitals (4-1) vs. Vancouver Canucks (3-2)

Date: Sunday, October 19, 2025

Sunday, October 19, 2025 Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

12:30 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Canucks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-164) Canucks (+136) 5.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Capitals win (70.5%)

Capitals vs Canucks Puck Line

The Canucks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Capitals. The Canucks are -180 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +146.

Capitals vs Canucks Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Capitals-Canucks matchup on Oct. 19, with the over available at -132 and the under at +108.

Capitals vs Canucks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Capitals-Canucks, Washington is the favorite at -164, and Vancouver is +136 playing on the road.

