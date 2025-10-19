MLB
Sunday’s MLB Playoff Home Run Props - Oct. 19
Will Cal Raleigh or Vladimir Guerrero Jr. go yard on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Oct. 19, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +255 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 60 HR in 159 games (has homered in 31.4% of games)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 156 games (has homered in 17% of games)
- George Springer (Blue Jays): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 138 games (has homered in 20.4% of games)
- Eugenio Suárez (Mariners): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 49 HR in 159 games (has homered in 24.9% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 160 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 67 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 137 games (has homered in 17.7% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 160 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)
- Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 130 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 134 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)
- Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 82 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 98 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)
- Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 129 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 149 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Leonardo Rivas (Mariners): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Blue Jays): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 132 games (has homered in 1.5% of games)
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 155 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
- Victor Robles (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)