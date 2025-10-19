FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Sunday’s MLB Playoff Strikeout Props - Oct. 19

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Will Trey Yesavage strike out more than 4.5 batters? Can Logan Gilbert surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Oct. 19, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays

  • Trey Yesavage (Blue Jays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +116) | 2025 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
  • Logan Gilbert (Mariners): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -172, Under +128) | 2025 Stats: 6.9 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances

