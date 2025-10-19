MLB
Sunday’s MLB Playoff Strikeout Props - Oct. 19
Will Trey Yesavage strike out more than 4.5 batters? Can Logan Gilbert surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Oct. 19, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays
- Trey Yesavage (Blue Jays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +116) | 2025 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
- Logan Gilbert (Mariners): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -172, Under +128) | 2025 Stats: 6.9 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances