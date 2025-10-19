Blue Jays vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for ALCS Game 6 on Oct. 19

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Sunday includes the Toronto Blue Jays facing the Seattle Mariners for Game 6 of the ALCS.

Blue Jays vs Mariners Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (94-68) vs. Seattle Mariners (90-72)

Date: Sunday, October 19, 2025

Sunday, October 19, 2025 Time: 8:03 p.m. ET

8:03 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: Fox Sports 1

Blue Jays vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-122) | SEA: (+104)

TOR: (-122) | SEA: (+104) Spread: TOR: +1.5 (-205) | SEA: -1.5 (+168)

TOR: +1.5 (-205) | SEA: -1.5 (+168) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Blue Jays vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Trey Yesavage (Blue Jays) - 1-0, 3.21 ERA vs Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 6-6, 3.44 ERA

The probable starters are Trey Yesavage (1-0, 3.21 ERA) for the Blue Jays and Logan Gilbert (6-6, 3.44 ERA) for the Mariners. Yesavage and his team are 3-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Yesavage's team has won 75% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-1). The Mariners have gone 10-15-0 against the spread when Gilbert starts. The Mariners have a 1-3 record in Gilbert's four starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Blue Jays vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (53.1%)

Blue Jays vs Mariners Moneyline

Toronto is a -122 favorite on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +104 underdog on the road.

Blue Jays vs Mariners Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Blue Jays. The Mariners are +168 to cover, while the Blue Jays are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Blue Jays versus Mariners, on Oct. 19, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Blue Jays vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been victorious in 50, or 57.5%, of the 87 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Toronto has a record of 46-28 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -122 or more on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have hit the over in 93 of their 169 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Blue Jays have posted a record of 96-73-0 against the spread this season.

The Mariners have won 51.1% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (23-22).

Seattle is 18-13 (winning 58.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer.

The Mariners have played in 166 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 90 times (90-71-5).

The Mariners have covered 45.2% of their games this season, going 75-91-0 against the spread.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is batting .292 with 34 doubles, 23 home runs and 81 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .381 and a slugging percentage of .467.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he is 12th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.

Guerrero has hit safely in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with three doubles, two home runs, four walks and two RBIs.

George Springer leads Toronto with 153 hits and an OBP of .397 this season. He's batting .307 and slugging .556.

He ranks fourth in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Springer has picked up at least one hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .302 with five doubles, four home runs, four walks and eight RBIs.

Ernie Clement has collected 151 base hits, an OBP of .313 and a slugging percentage of .398 this season.

Clement takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with a double and two RBIs.

Alejandro Kirk is batting .282 with a .348 OBP and 76 RBI for Toronto this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has a team-best OBP (.359), and leads the Mariners in hits (147). He's batting .247 and slugging.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average is 98th, his on-base percentage is 20th, and he is third in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez's .474 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .267 with an on-base percentage of .324.

He is currently 44th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Josh Naylor has 29 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 48 walks while hitting .295.

Eugenio Suarez has 28 doubles, 49 home runs and 46 walks while hitting .228.

Blue Jays vs Mariners Head to Head

10/17/2025: 6-2 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-2 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 10/16/2025: 8-2 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

8-2 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 10/15/2025: 13-4 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

13-4 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 10/13/2025: 10-3 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-3 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 10/12/2025: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-1 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/11/2025: 9-1 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-1 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/10/2025: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-3 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/9/2025: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-3 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/20/2025: 8-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/19/2025: 8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

