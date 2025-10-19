Blue Jays vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for ALCS Game 6 on Oct. 19
The MLB schedule on Sunday includes the Toronto Blue Jays facing the Seattle Mariners for Game 6 of the ALCS.
Blue Jays vs Mariners Game Info
- Toronto Blue Jays (94-68) vs. Seattle Mariners (90-72)
- Date: Sunday, October 19, 2025
- Time: 8:03 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: Fox Sports 1
Blue Jays vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: TOR: (-122) | SEA: (+104)
- Spread: TOR: +1.5 (-205) | SEA: -1.5 (+168)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)
Blue Jays vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Trey Yesavage (Blue Jays) - 1-0, 3.21 ERA vs Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 6-6, 3.44 ERA
The probable starters are Trey Yesavage (1-0, 3.21 ERA) for the Blue Jays and Logan Gilbert (6-6, 3.44 ERA) for the Mariners. Yesavage and his team are 3-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Yesavage's team has won 75% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-1). The Mariners have gone 10-15-0 against the spread when Gilbert starts. The Mariners have a 1-3 record in Gilbert's four starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Blue Jays vs Mariners Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Mariners win (53.1%)
Blue Jays vs Mariners Moneyline
- Toronto is a -122 favorite on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +104 underdog on the road.
Blue Jays vs Mariners Spread
- The Mariners are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Blue Jays. The Mariners are +168 to cover, while the Blue Jays are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Blue Jays vs Mariners Over/Under
- Blue Jays versus Mariners, on Oct. 19, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -114 and the under -106.
Blue Jays vs Mariners Betting Trends
- The Blue Jays have been victorious in 50, or 57.5%, of the 87 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- Toronto has a record of 46-28 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -122 or more on the moneyline.
- The Blue Jays and their opponents have hit the over in 93 of their 169 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Blue Jays have posted a record of 96-73-0 against the spread this season.
- The Mariners have won 51.1% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (23-22).
- Seattle is 18-13 (winning 58.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer.
- The Mariners have played in 166 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 90 times (90-71-5).
- The Mariners have covered 45.2% of their games this season, going 75-91-0 against the spread.
Blue Jays Player Leaders
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is batting .292 with 34 doubles, 23 home runs and 81 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .381 and a slugging percentage of .467.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, he is 12th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.
- Guerrero has hit safely in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with three doubles, two home runs, four walks and two RBIs.
- George Springer leads Toronto with 153 hits and an OBP of .397 this season. He's batting .307 and slugging .556.
- He ranks fourth in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging among qualifying hitters.
- Springer has picked up at least one hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .302 with five doubles, four home runs, four walks and eight RBIs.
- Ernie Clement has collected 151 base hits, an OBP of .313 and a slugging percentage of .398 this season.
- Clement takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with a double and two RBIs.
- Alejandro Kirk is batting .282 with a .348 OBP and 76 RBI for Toronto this season.
Mariners Player Leaders
- Cal Raleigh has a team-best OBP (.359), and leads the Mariners in hits (147). He's batting .247 and slugging.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average is 98th, his on-base percentage is 20th, and he is third in slugging.
- Julio Rodriguez's .474 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .267 with an on-base percentage of .324.
- He is currently 44th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.
- Josh Naylor has 29 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 48 walks while hitting .295.
- Eugenio Suarez has 28 doubles, 49 home runs and 46 walks while hitting .228.
Blue Jays vs Mariners Head to Head
- 10/17/2025: 6-2 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 10/16/2025: 8-2 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 10/15/2025: 13-4 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 10/13/2025: 10-3 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 10/12/2025: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 5/11/2025: 9-1 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 5/10/2025: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 5/9/2025: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 4/20/2025: 8-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 4/19/2025: 8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
