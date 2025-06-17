FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
    2025 Hockey Hall of Fame Betting Odds: Who Will Be Inducted This Year?

    Gabby Robles
    Gabby Robles

    2025 Hockey Hall of Fame Betting Odds: Who Will Be Inducted This Year?

    The Hockey Hall of Fame Selection Committee will announce their 2025 inductees on June 24th, with the induction celebration then happening on November 10th.

    Duncan Keith and Jennifer Botterill are the favorites to be inducted this year. If you're looking to bet on the event, FanDuel Canada Sportsbook currently has markets available. Here are all the current odds, as of June 17th

    Who Will Be Inducted Into 2025 Hockey Hall of Fame?

    Settled on the players who are selected to be inducted in the 2025 Hall of Fame. Bets after official announcement will be void. All bets action.

    2025 Hockey Hall Of Fame Betting Odds - Men
    Odds
    Duncan Keith-4000
    Zdeno Chara-4000
    Joe Thornton-4000
    Carey Price-210
    Ryan Getzlaf+340
    Alexander Mogilny+340
    Tuukka Rask+500

    2025 Hockey Hall Of Fame Betting Odds - Women
    Odds
    Jennifer Botterill-4000
    Dawn McGuire+750
    Jenny Potter+195
    Karyn Bye-Dietz+430
    Sami Jo Small+750
    Monique Lamoureux-Morando+430
    Zucana Tomcikova+430

    Where Can I Bet On the Hockey Hall of Fame?

    Betting on the 2025 Hockey Hall of Fame inductees is currently available on FanDuel in Ontario. It is not an option in the rest of Canada or the United States in states where sports betting is legal.

