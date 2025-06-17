2025 Hockey Hall of Fame Betting Odds: Who Will Be Inducted This Year?

The Hockey Hall of Fame Selection Committee will announce their 2025 inductees on June 24th, with the induction celebration then happening on November 10th.

Duncan Keith and Jennifer Botterill are the favorites to be inducted this year. If you're looking to bet on the event, FanDuel Canada Sportsbook currently has markets available. Here are all the current odds, as of June 17th

Who Will Be Inducted Into 2025 Hockey Hall of Fame?

Settled on the players who are selected to be inducted in the 2025 Hall of Fame. Bets after official announcement will be void. All bets action.

2025 Hockey Hall Of Fame Betting Odds - Men Odds Duncan Keith -4000 Zdeno Chara -4000 Joe Thornton -4000 Carey Price -210 Ryan Getzlaf +340 Alexander Mogilny +340 Tuukka Rask +500 View Full Table ChevronDown

2025 Hockey Hall Of Fame Betting Odds - Women Odds Jennifer Botterill -4000 Dawn McGuire +750 Jenny Potter +195 Karyn Bye-Dietz +430 Sami Jo Small +750 Monique Lamoureux-Morando +430 Zucana Tomcikova +430 View Full Table ChevronDown

Where Can I Bet On the Hockey Hall of Fame?

Betting on the 2025 Hockey Hall of Fame inductees is currently available on FanDuel in Ontario. It is not an option in the rest of Canada or the United States in states where sports betting is legal.

