High Point vs Gardner-Webb Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big South Tournament

The No. 1 seed High Point Panthers (26-5, 14-2 Big South) and the No. 8 seed Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (11-19, 5-11 Big South) will try to move on in the Big South tournament on Friday as they square off at 12 p.m. ET.

High Point vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 7, 2025

Friday, March 7, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Johnson City, Tennessee

Johnson City, Tennessee Arena: Freedom Hall Civic Center

Check out the betting insights and trends below before placing a bet on Friday's High Point-Gardner-Webb spread (High Point -12.5) or total (155.5 points).

High Point vs. Gardner-Webb: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

High Point has covered 15 times in 29 games with a spread this season.

Gardner-Webb has covered 13 times in 30 games with a spread this season.

When the spread is set as 12.5 or more this season, High Point (4-7) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (36.4%) than Gardner-Webb (1-2) does as the underdog (33.3%).

At home, the Panthers sport a better record against the spread (9-6-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (5-5-0).

Against the spread, the Runnin' Bulldogs have had better results away (7-9-0) than at home (3-8-0).

Against the spread, in conference action, High Point is 10-6-0 this season.

Against the spread in Big South action, Gardner-Webb is 7-10-0 this season.

High Point vs. Gardner-Webb: Moneyline Betting Stats

High Point has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 28 games this year and has walked away with the win 23 times (82.1%) in those games.

The Panthers have yet to lose in 11 games when named as moneyline favorite of -820 or better.

Gardner-Webb has won 22.2% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (4-14).

The Runnin' Bulldogs have not won a game when entering as a moneyline underdog with odds of +550 or longer in three chances.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies High Point has a 89.1% chance of walking away with the win.

High Point vs. Gardner-Webb Head-to-Head Comparison

High Point outscores opponents by 13.6 points per game (scoring 82.4 per game to rank 19th in college basketball while giving up 68.8 per contest to rank 81st in college basketball) and has a +421 scoring differential overall.

Kezza Giffa's team-leading 14.7 points per game ranks 290th in the nation.

Gardner-Webb puts up 74.1 points per game (175th in college basketball) while giving up 77.9 per contest (324th in college basketball). It has a -114 scoring differential and has been outscored by 3.8 points per game.

Darryl Simmons II's 17.4 points per game leads Gardner-Webb and ranks 86th in college basketball.

The Panthers average 33.5 rebounds per game (89th in college basketball) while conceding 27.7 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 5.8 boards per game.

Juslin Bodo Bodo averages 8.6 rebounds per game (ranking 42nd in college basketball) to lead the Panthers.

The Runnin' Bulldogs grab 32.9 rebounds per game (125th in college basketball) while conceding 29.9 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by three boards per game.

Isaiah Richards is 127th in the nation with 7.3 rebounds per game, leading the Runnin' Bulldogs.

High Point's 108 points per 100 possessions on offense rank sixth in college basketball, and the 90.2 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 101st in college basketball.

The Runnin' Bulldogs score 93.7 points per 100 possessions (243rd in college basketball), while conceding 98.5 points per 100 possessions (314th in college basketball).

