Heat vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 7

Heat vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Friday, March 7, 2025

Friday, March 7, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and FDSN

The Minnesota Timberwolves (35-29) will look to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Miami Heat (29-32) on Friday, March 7, 2025 at Kaseya Center as 4-point favorites. The matchup airs at 8 p.m. ET on FDSSUN and FDSN. The over/under is set at 215.5 in the matchup.

Heat vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -4 215.5 -184 +154

Heat vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (56.9%)

Heat vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have compiled a 29-34-1 record against the spread this season.

In the Heat's 61 games this year, they have 27 wins against the spread.

This season, Timberwolves games have hit the over 36 times out of 61 chances.

The Heat have hit the over 54.1% of the time this season (33 of 61 games with a set point total).

Minnesota has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 11 times in 31 games when playing at home, and it has covered 18 times in 33 games on the road.

In terms of over/unders, the Timberwolves hit the over more often when playing at home, as they've eclipsed the total 18 times in 31 opportunities this season (58.1%). In away games, they have hit the over 18 times in 33 opportunities (54.5%).

Against the spread, Miami has been better at home (14-12-1) than on the road (13-19-2).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Heat's games have finished above the over/under at home (66.7%, 18 of 27) than away (44.1%, 15 of 34).

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards' numbers on the season are 27.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest, shooting 43.9% from the field and 40.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4.1 made treys (second in NBA).

Naz Reid averages 14.8 points, 6.2 boards and 2.2 assists.

Julius Randle is averaging 18.9 points, 7.2 boards and 4.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jaden McDaniels averages 12.5 points, 5.9 boards and 2 assists, shooting 47.6% from the field and 32.9% from downtown, with 1.3 made treys per game.

Rudy Gobert is averaging 11 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocked shots (10th in NBA).

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo is averaging 17.5 points, 10 boards and 4.3 assists for the Heat.

The Heat receive 23.9 points per game from Tyler Herro, plus 5.4 boards and 5.7 assists.

The Heat are receiving 17.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Andrew Wiggins.

Terry Rozier averages 11.8 points, 3.9 boards and 2.8 assists. He is draining 39.9% of his shots from the field and 29.4% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per contest.

The Heat get 11 points per game from Duncan Robinson, plus 2.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

