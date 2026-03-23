Heat vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 23

Heat vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Monday, March 23, 2026

Monday, March 23, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: Peacock and FDSSW

The San Antonio Spurs (53-18) are favored (by 5.5 points) to extend a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Miami Heat (38-33) on Monday, March 23, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 240.5 points.

Heat vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -5.5 240.5 -210 +176

Heat vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Heat win (53.6%)

Heat vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Spurs have compiled a 36-30-4 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Heat are 42-28-1 this season.

Spurs games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 31 times this season.

The Heat have gone over the point total 56.3% of the time this season (40 of 71 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, San Antonio has played worse at home, covering 16 times in 35 home games, and 20 times in 36 road games.

The Spurs have hit the over on the total in 16 of 35 home games (45.7%), compared to 15 of 36 road games (41.7%).

Miami's winning percentage against the spread at home is .583 (21-15-0). On the road, it is .600 (21-13-1).

Heat games have finished above the over/under less frequently at home (20 times out of 36) than away (20 of 35) this season.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama's numbers on the season are 24.3 points, 11.1 boards and 3 assists per game, shooting 50.4% from the field and 35.6% from downtown, with an average of 2 made treys.

De'Aaron Fox averages 19 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists.

Stephon Castle averages 16.4 points, 5 boards and 7.1 assists, shooting 46.4% from the floor and 31.4% from downtown, with 1.1 made treys per contest.

Julian Champagnie is averaging 11.2 points, 5.7 boards and 1.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Keldon Johnson averages 12.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists, shooting 53.3% from the floor and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo averages 20.4 points for the Heat, plus 9.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

Jaime Jaquez Jr.'s numbers on the season are 15 points, 5.1 boards and 4.8 assists per game. He is draining 50% of his shots from the floor.

The Heat are getting 11.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Kel'el Ware.

Per game, Andrew Wiggins gives the Heat 15.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 1 block.

The Heat get 22.3 points per game from Norman Powell, plus 3.6 boards and 2.6 assists.

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