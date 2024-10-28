Heat vs. Pistons NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 28

Heat vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Monday, October 28, 2024

Monday, October 28, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and FDSDET

The Detroit Pistons (0-3) are 8-point underdogs as they look to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Miami Heat (1-1) on Monday, October 28, 2024 at Kaseya Center. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on FDSSUN and FDSDET. The point total is set at 220 in the matchup.

Heat vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -8 -108 -112 220 -110 -110 -334 +270

Heat vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Heat win (85.9%)

Heat vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Heat won 39 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover or pushing 43 times.

The Pistons had an ATS record of 27-24-1 as underdogs of 8 points or greater last season.

Last season, 35 Heat games went over the point total.

The Pistons had 39 of their 82 games hit the over last season.

Miami owned a worse record against the spread when playing at home (16-25-0) than it did in away games (23-14-4) last season.

Detroit performed better against the spread away (21-20-1) than at home (18-22-0) last season.

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo put up 19.3 points, 10.4 boards and 3.9 assists last year.

Last season, Jimmy Butler recorded an average of 20.8 points, 5.3 boards and 5 assists per game.

Terry Rozier collected 19.8 points, 4 boards and 5.6 assists. He also sank 44.3% of his shots from the field and 36.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per game.

Jaime Jaquez put up 11.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He drained 48.9% of his shots from the field.

Duncan Robinson's numbers last season were 12.9 points, 2.5 boards and 2.8 assists per contest. He made 45% of his shots from the field and 39.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.8 triples.

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham recorded 22.7 points last season, plus 7.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds.

Tobias Harris collected 17.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists last season. Defensively, he delivered 1 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jaden Ivey posted 15.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists, shooting 42.9% from the field and 33.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jalen Duren averaged 13.8 points, 11.6 boards and 2.4 assists.

Tim Hardaway Jr. collected 14.4 points, 3.2 boards and 1.8 assists, shooting 40.2% from the floor and 35.3% from downtown, with 2.7 made treys per game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.