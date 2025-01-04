Heat vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 4

Heat vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 4, 2025

Saturday, January 4, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: KJZZ and FDSSUN

The Utah Jazz (7-25) will look to break a five-game losing streak when they visit the Miami Heat (17-15) on Saturday, January 4, 2025 at Kaseya Center as 7.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on KJZZ and FDSSUN. The point total is 223.5 in the matchup.

Heat vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -7.5 223.5 -319 +260

Heat vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Heat win (79.6%)

Heat vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Heat have registered a 15-15-2 record against the spread this season.

The Jazz have played 32 games, with 14 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Heat have hit the over 18 times this season.

Jazz games this season have hit the over 17 times in 32 opportunities (53.1%).

Against the spread, Miami has fared better when playing at home, covering eight times in 16 home games, and seven times in 16 road games.

At home, the Heat go over the total 56.2% of the time (nine of 16 games). They hit the over in the same percentage of away games (nine of 16 contests).

Against the spread, Utah has had better results away (10-8-0) than at home (4-9-1).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Jazz's games have finished above the over/under at home (35.7%, five of 14) compared to on the road (66.7%, 12 of 18).

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo averages 16.5 points, 9.8 boards and 4.8 assists, shooting 46.2% from the floor.

Tyler Herro is averaging 24.1 points, 5.5 boards and 5.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Terry Rozier is averaging 12.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Duncan Robinson is averaging 11.2 points, 2.4 boards and 2.6 assists.

Jaime Jaquez is averaging 8.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Jazz Leaders

John Collins averages 17.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He is also sinking 52.3% of his shots from the field and 42.4% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.

Per game, Lauri Markkanen gives the Jazz 19.5 points, 6.4 boards and 1.9 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Collin Sexton averages 17.7 points, 2.7 boards and 3.8 assists. He is making 49.3% of his shots from the field and 43.8% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per game.

The Jazz get 10.2 points per game from Walker Kessler, plus 10.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

The Jazz are getting 15.8 points, 3.3 boards and 5.7 assists per game from Keyonte George.

