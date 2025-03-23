Heat vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 23

Heat vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 23, 2025

Sunday, March 23, 2025 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and FDSSE

The Miami Heat (29-41) are 3.5-point favorites as they try to turn around a 10-game losing streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (18-52) on Sunday, March 23, 2025 at Kaseya Center. The contest airs at 6 p.m. ET on FDSSUN and FDSSE. The point total for the matchup is set at 211.5.

Heat vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -3.5 211.5 -156 +132

Heat vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Heat win (71.1%)

Heat vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Heat are 30-37-3 against the spread this season.

The Hornets have played 70 games, with 33 wins against the spread.

This season, Heat games have hit the over 36 times.

Hornets games this season have eclipsed the over/under 37.1% of the time (26 out of 70 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Miami has fared better when playing at home, covering 17 times in 34 home games, and 13 times in 36 road games.

The Heat have exceeded the over/under more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 20 of 34 home matchups (58.8%). In away games, they have hit the over in 16 of 36 games (44.4%).

Charlotte's winning percentage against the spread at home is .472 (17-16-3). On the road, it is .471 (16-16-2).

In terms of the over/under, Hornets games have finished over less frequently at home (10 of 36, 27.8%) than away (16 of 34, 47.1%).

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo is averaging 17.6 points, 9.8 boards and 4.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Tyler Herro's numbers on the season are 23.4 points, 5.2 boards and 5.6 assists per game, shooting 45.9% from the floor and 36.5% from downtown, with an average of 3.3 made treys (eighth in NBA).

Andrew Wiggins averages 17.9 points, 4.5 boards and 2.5 assists, shooting 44.5% from the field and 36.6% from downtown, with 2.1 made treys per contest.

Terry Rozier averages 11.2 points, 3.8 boards and 2.7 assists, shooting 39.6% from the field and 30% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 made treys per game.

Duncan Robinson's numbers on the season are 11.1 points, 2.3 boards and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 43.6% from the field and 38.6% from downtown, with an average of 2.5 made treys.

Hornets Leaders

Miles Bridges averages 21 points for the Hornets, plus 7.7 boards and 3.9 assists.

LaMelo Ball averages 25.4 points, 5.1 boards and 7.3 assists. He is also sinking 40.3% of his shots from the floor and 33.9% from 3-point range, with 3.9 treys per contest.

Mark Williams averages 15.5 points, 10.1 boards and 2.5 assists. He is sinking 59.2% of his shots from the field.

The Hornets are getting 5.4 points, 6.4 boards and 0.9 assists per game from Moussa Diabate.

Per game, Josh Green gives the Hornets 7.4 points, 2.6 boards and 1.6 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

