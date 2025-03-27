Heat vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 27

Heat vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025

Thursday, March 27, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and FDSSE

The Miami Heat (31-41) are at home in Southeast Division play against the Atlanta Hawks (35-37) on Thursday, March 27, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Heat are 2-point favorites in the game, the fourth matchup between the teams this season. The matchup has an over/under set at 226.5 points.

Heat vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -2 226.5 -136 +116

Heat vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Heat win (60.4%)

Heat vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Heat are 32-37-3 against the spread this season.

The Hawks are 36-36-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Heat games have hit the over 37 times.

The Hawks have hit the over 58.3% of the time this season (42 of 72 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Miami has fared better at home, covering 19 times in 36 home games, and 13 times in 36 road games.

The Heat have eclipsed the over/under more often when playing at home, hitting the over in 21 of 36 home matchups (58.3%). On the road, they have hit the over in 16 of 36 games (44.4%).

Atlanta's winning percentage against the spread at home is .472 (17-19-0). Away, it is .528 (19-17-0).

In terms of the over/under, Hawks games have gone over 22 of 36 times at home (61.1%), and 20 of 36 away (55.6%).

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo averages 17.6 points, 9.7 boards and 4.3 assists.

Tyler Herro averages 23.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

Andrew Wiggins is averaging 18.2 points, 4.4 boards and 2.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.9 blocked shots.

Duncan Robinson is averaging 11 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Terry Rozier averages 11.2 points, 3.8 boards and 2.7 assists, shooting 39.6% from the floor and 30% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 made treys per game.

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young is averaging 24.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 11.4 assists for the Hawks.

The Hawks receive 14 points per game from Dyson Daniels, plus 5.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

The Hawks are receiving 13 points, 8.7 boards and 2.3 assists per game from Onyeka Okongwu.

Jalen Johnson's numbers on the season are 18.9 points, 10 boards and 5 assists per game. He is sinking 50% of his shots from the field and 31.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.2 triples.

Zaccharie Risacher's numbers on the season are 12.2 points, 3.7 boards and 1.2 assists per contest. He is making 44.9% of his shots from the floor and 34.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 triples.

