Heat vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 1

Heat vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 1, 2026

Wednesday, April 1, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: ESPN and FDSSUN

The Miami Heat (40-36) are 5-point underdogs against the Boston Celtics (50-25) at Kaseya Center on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. The game begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and FDSSUN. The matchup has an over/under of 228.5 points.

Heat vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -5 228.5 -196 +164

Heat vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (50.6%)

Heat vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics have covered the spread 43 times over 75 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Heat are 44-31-1 this season.

This season, 26 of the Celtics' games have gone over the point total out of 76 chances.

The Heat have gone over the point total 56.6% of the time this year (43 of 76 games with a set point total).

When playing at home, Boston has a worse record against the spread (19-18-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (24-13-1).

The Celtics have eclipsed the over/under in 14 of 37 home games (37.8%), compared to 12 of 38 road games (31.6%).

Miami's winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .579. It is 22-16-0 ATS on its home court and 22-15-1 on the road.

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Heat's games have finished above the over/under at home (55.3%, 21 of 38) than away (57.9%, 22 of 38).

Celtics Leaders

Jaylen Brown is averaging 28.6 points, 5.2 assists and 7.1 rebounds.

Derrick White averages 17 points, 4.5 boards and 5.5 assists.

Payton Pritchard is averaging 17 points, 4 rebounds and 5.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Neemias Queta averages 9.9 points, 8.3 boards and 1.6 assists, shooting 64% from the floor (fifth in league).

Sam Hauser's numbers on the season are 8.9 points, 3.8 boards and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 40.5% from the floor and 38.2% from downtown, with an average of 2.5 made treys.

Heat Leaders

Per game, Bam Adebayo gets the Heat 20.1 points, 10 boards and 3 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Per game, Jaime Jaquez Jr. gets the Heat 14.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Kel'el Ware's numbers on the season are 11 points, 9.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. He is draining 52.5% of his shots from the floor and 37.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 triples.

Andrew Wiggins averages 15.6 points, 5 boards and 2.7 assists. He is draining 47.5% of his shots from the field and 40.7% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per game.

Davion Mitchell averages 9 points, 2.7 boards and 6.5 assists. He is sinking 48% of his shots from the floor and 39% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per contest.

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