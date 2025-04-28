Heat vs. Cavaliers NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 28

Heat vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Monday, April 28, 2025

Monday, April 28, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage:

The Cleveland Cavaliers take a 3-0 series lead into a decisive Game 4 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The Cavaliers are favored by 8.5 points in the matchup, which will be broadcast on Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET. The matchup's point total is set at 210.5.

Heat vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -8.5 210.5 -391 +310

Heat vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (61.5%)

Heat vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have covered the spread 47 times over 82 games with a set spread.

The Heat have played 82 games, with 38 wins against the spread.

Cavaliers games have gone over the total 50 times this season.

The Heat have gone over the point total 53.7% of the time this season (44 of 82 games with a set point total).

Cleveland has done a better job covering the spread on the road (24-16-1) than it has at home (23-17-1).

The Cavaliers have eclipsed the over/under in the same percentage of home games as road tilts (61%).

Against the spread, Miami has performed better at home (21-19-1) than on the road (17-22-2).

Looking at the over/under, Heat games have gone over more often at home (25 of 41, 61%) than away (19 of 41, 46.3%).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell averages 24 points, 4.5 boards and 5 assists, shooting 44.3% from the floor and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 made treys per game (eighth in NBA).

Evan Mobley's numbers on the season are 18.5 points, 9.3 boards and 3.2 assists per game, shooting 55.7% from the floor and 37% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 made 3-pointers.

Darius Garland is averaging 20.6 points, 2.9 boards and 6.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 13.5 points, 1.9 assists and 9.7 rebounds.

De'Andre Hunter averages 17 points, 4 boards and 1.4 assists, shooting 47% from the floor and 40.5% from downtown, with 2.5 made treys per contest.

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo is averaging 18.1 points, 9.6 boards and 4.3 assists for the Heat.

The Heat get 23.9 points per game from Tyler Herro, plus 5.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

Andrew Wiggins' numbers on the season are 18 points, 4.5 boards and 2.6 assists per contest. He is draining 44.8% of his shots from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 treys.

Kel'el Ware's numbers on the season are 9.3 points, 7.4 boards and 0.9 assists per game. He is draining 55.4% of his shots from the floor.

The Heat get 7.9 points per game from Davion Mitchell, plus 2.3 boards and 4.9 assists.

