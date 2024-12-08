Heat vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 8

Heat vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 8, 2024

Sunday, December 8, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and FDSOH

The Cleveland Cavaliers (21-3) are 3.5-point favorites as they try to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the Miami Heat (11-10) on Sunday, December 8, 2024 at Kaseya Center. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET on FDSSUN and FDSOH. The matchup's over/under is set at 223.5.

Heat vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -3.5 223.5 -164 +138

Heat vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Heat win (54.6%)

Heat vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have covered the spread 18 times over 24 games with a set spread.

The Heat are 10-10-1 against the spread this season.

Games involving the Cavaliers have hit the over 14 times out of 21 chances this season.

The Heat have gone over the point total 57.1% of the time this year (12 of 21 games with a set point total).

In home games, Cleveland has a better record against the spread (12-2-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (6-4-0).

The Cavaliers have gone over the over/under in a higher percentage of games at home (64.3%) than road games (50%).

This year, Miami is 5-5-0 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). Away, it is 5-5-1 ATS (.455).

Heat games have finished above the over/under 60% of the time at home (six of 10), and 54.5% of the time away (six of 11).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell averages 24.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists, shooting 45.6% from the field and 41.6% from beyond the arc, with 3.9 made 3-pointers per game (seventh in NBA).

Evan Mobley averages 18.9 points, 9.3 boards and 2.8 assists, shooting 55.9% from the floor and 40.7% from downtown, with 1 made treys per game.

Darius Garland averages 20.4 points, 2.3 boards and 6.5 assists.

Jarrett Allen averages 13.7 points, 10.5 boards and 1.8 assists, shooting 69.3% from the field (second in league).

Ty Jerome is averaging 11.1 points, 2 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo averages 16 points, 10 rebounds and 5.1 assists. He is also sinking 43.6% of his shots from the floor.

The Heat are getting 23.8 points, 5.3 boards and 5 assists per game from Tyler Herro.

The Heat are receiving 19.1 points, 5.5 boards and 4.8 assists per game from Jimmy Butler.

Terry Rozier averages 12 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He is draining 40.4% of his shots from the field and 36.3% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per contest.

The Heat receive 10.6 points per game from Duncan Robinson, plus 2.3 boards and 2.3 assists.

