Hawks vs. Wizards NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 15

Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Friday, November 15, 2024

Friday, November 15, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: MNMT and FDSSE

The Washington Wizards (2-8) visit the Atlanta Hawks (5-7) after losing four straight road games. The Hawks are favored by 6 points in the contest, which tips at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 15, 2024. The matchup has an over/under set at 234 points.

Hawks vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -6 -110 -110 234 -110 -110 -250 +205

Hawks vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hawks win (73.9%)

Hawks vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Hawks have put together a 4-8-0 record against the spread this season.

The Wizards have three wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

Hawks games have gone over the total 10 times out of 10 chances this season.

Wizards games this year have eclipsed the over/under 60% of the time (six out of 10 games with a set point total).

Atlanta sports a worse record against the spread in home games (1-6-0) than it does in away games (3-2-0).

The Hawks have exceeded the total less consistently at home, hitting the over in five of seven home matchups (71.4%). On the road, they have hit the over in five of five games (100%).

This year, Washington is 1-4-0 at home against the spread (.200 winning percentage). On the road, it is 2-3-0 ATS (.400).

Looking at the over/under, Wizards games have finished over 60% of the time this year, both at home (three of five) and away (three of five).

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young's numbers on the season are 23.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 11.5 assists per contest, shooting 39.0% from the floor and 33.3% from downtown, with an average of 3.1 made treys.

Jalen Johnson's numbers on the season are 19.0 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game, shooting 45.5% from the field and 31.6% from downtown, with an average of 1.5 made treys.

Dyson Daniels' numbers on the season are 14.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 46.9% from the floor and 26.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 made treys.

Clint Capela is averaging 11.2 points, 1.1 assists and 7.3 boards.

Zaccharie Risacher is averaging 11.7 points, 4.0 boards and 1.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Wizards Leaders

Jordan Poole averages 22.2 points, 2.0 boards and 4.4 assists. He is also draining 46.0% of his shots from the floor and 44.4% from beyond the arc, with 3.6 triples per contest (10th in NBA).

Bilal Coulibaly's numbers on the season are 15.3 points, 5.6 boards and 2.7 assists per game. He is sinking 56.4% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.2 treys.

Per game, Jonas Valanciunas gives the Wizards 12.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Per game, Alex Sarr gets the Wizards 9.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 2.3 blocks (fifth in league).

The Wizards are receiving 9.9 points, 4.5 boards and 5.1 assists per game from Bub Carrington.

