Hawks vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 14

Hawks vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: AZFamily and FDSSE

The Phoenix Suns (19-19) are favored (-2.5) to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (19-19) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at State Farm Arena. The matchup airs on AZFamily and FDSSE. The point total in the matchup is 235.5.

Hawks vs. Suns Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -2.5 235.5 -142 +120

Hawks vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Suns win (51.2%)

Hawks vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Suns are 13-24-1 against the spread this season.

In the Hawks' 38 games this year, they have 15 wins against the spread.

Suns games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 18 times this season.

Hawks games this season have hit the over on 25 of 38 set point totals (65.8%).

Phoenix has done a better job covering the spread in away games (7-10-0) than it has at home (6-14-1).

The Suns have gone over the over/under less consistently at home, hitting the over in eight of 21 home matchups (38.1%). In away games, they have hit the over in 10 of 17 games (58.8%).

Against the spread, Atlanta has been better at home (7-10-0) than away (8-13-0).

In terms of the over/under, Hawks games have finished over 13 of 17 times at home (76.5%), and 12 of 21 on the road (57.1%).

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker is averaging 24.9 points, 3.9 boards and 6.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Kevin Durant averages 27.1 points, 6.4 boards and 4.2 assists.

Tyus Jones is averaging 11.6 points, 6 assists and 2.5 boards.

Bradley Beal is averaging 17.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Royce O'Neale is averaging 10.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young averages 22.5 points for the Hawks, plus 3.4 boards and 12.1 assists.

Jalen Johnson's numbers on the season are 19.8 points, 10.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. He is sinking 51.2% of his shots from the field and 33.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 triples.

Per game, Dyson Daniels provides the Hawks 12.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists, plus 3.1 steals (first in league) and 0.9 blocks.

Clint Capela averages 9.6 points, 8.9 boards and 1.3 assists. He is sinking 57.7% of his shots from the field (10th in league).

Onyeka Okongwu averages 10.8 points, 6.8 boards and 1.6 assists. He is making 54% of his shots from the field.

