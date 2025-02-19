Hawks vs. Magic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 20

Hawks vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Thursday, February 20, 2025

Thursday, February 20, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSE and FDSFL

Southeast Division foes square off when the Orlando Magic (27-29) visit the Atlanta Hawks (26-29) at State Farm Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, February 20, 2025. The Hawks are 1.5-point underdogs in the game, the second matchup between the teams this season. The over/under for the matchup is set at 222.

Hawks vs. Magic Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -1.5 222 -120 +102

Hawks vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Magic win (51.7%)

Hawks vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Magic have gone 26-30-0 against the spread this season.

The Hawks are 27-28-0 against the spread this season.

Games involving the Magic have hit the over 22 times out of 55 chances this season.

The Hawks have eclipsed the over/under 58.2% of the time this year (32 of 55 games with a set point total).

Orlando has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 16 times in 27 opportunities at home, and it has covered 10 times in 29 opportunities in road games.

The Magic have eclipsed the over/under in a lower percentage of games at home (37%) than games on the road (41.4%).

Atlanta has performed better against the spread on the road (16-15-0) than at home (11-13-0) this year.

Hawks games have gone above the over/under 66.7% of the time at home (16 of 24), and 51.6% of the time on the road (16 of 31).

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner is averaging 25.1 points, 4.9 assists and 5.6 boards.

Goga Bitadze averages 8.6 points, 8 boards and 2.2 assists, shooting 61.4% from the field.

Jalen Suggs is averaging 16.2 points, 4 boards and 3.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Anthony Black averages 9.3 points, 2.6 boards and 3.4 assists, shooting 41.8% from the field.

Wendell Carter Jr. is averaging 8.8 points, 7.1 boards and 2.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Hawks Leaders

Per game, Trae Young gets the Hawks 23.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 11.5 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Dyson Daniels' numbers on the season are 13.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4 assists per contest. He is draining 47.4% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 triples.

The Hawks receive 18.9 points per game from Jalen Johnson, plus 10 rebounds and 5 assists.

Onyeka Okongwu's numbers on the season are 12.1 points, 8 boards and 2.1 assists per contest. He is making 57.3% of his shots from the field.

Per game, Clint Capela provides the Hawks 9.4 points, 9 rebounds and 1.2 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 1 block.

