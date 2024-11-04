Hawks vs. Celtics NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 4

Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Monday, November 4, 2024

Monday, November 4, 2024 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE

The Atlanta Hawks (3-4) are 9.5-point underdogs against the Boston Celtics (6-1) at State Farm Arena on Monday, November 4, 2024. The game begins at 7:45 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and FDSSE. The point total is 233 for the matchup.

Hawks vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -9.5 -108 -112 233 -110 -110 -405 +320

Hawks vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (74.3%)

Hawks vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics have put together a 4-2-1 record against the spread this season.

The Hawks have one win against the spread in seven games this season.

Celtics games have gone over the total three times this season.

Hawks games this year have hit the over on all seven set point totals.

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum is averaging 30.3 points, 7.6 boards and 4.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.9 steals (ninth in league) and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jaylen Brown's numbers on the season are 25.7 points, 7.2 boards and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 40% from the floor and 26.7% from downtown, with an average of 2 made treys.

Derrick White is averaging 18.7 points, 4.1 boards and 3.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Payton Pritchard's numbers on the season are 15.7 points, 3 boards and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 44.9% from the field and 43.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4.1 made treys (fifth in league).

Jrue Holiday is averaging 12.6 points, 3.3 assists and 3.7 boards.

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young averages 27 points, 5 boards and 11.7 assists. He is also draining 41.4% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 triples per contest.

Jalen Johnson's numbers on the season are 18.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. He is making 44.8% of his shots from the floor.

Clint Capela averages 9.9 points, 6.7 boards and 1 assists. He is draining 71.4% of his shots from the floor (third in NBA).

Dyson Daniels averages 13.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He is making 53.8% of his shots from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per game.

Per game, Onyeka Okongwu gets the Hawks 12.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks.

