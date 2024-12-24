Gus Edwards Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Patriots

In Week 17 (Saturday at 1:00 PM ET), running back Gus Edwards and the Los Angeles Chargers will face the New England Patriots, who have the 24th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (130.4 yards conceded per game).

Is Edwards a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Patriots? More stats and info can be found below, so check it out.

Edwards vs. Patriots Game Info

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots

Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots Game Day: December 28, 2024

December 28, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.5

10.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.8

10.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 65.47

65.47 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.59

0.59 Projected Receiving Yards: 4.32

4.32 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.03

Projections provided by numberFire

Edwards Fantasy Performance

With 61.1 fantasy points this season (5.6 per game), Edwards is the 51st-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 211th among all players.

In his last three games, Edwards has picked up 31.0 fantasy points (10.3 per game), running for 127 yards and scoring three touchdowns on 32 carries.

Edwards has totaled 41.4 fantasy points (8.3 per game) in his last five games, as he's rushed for 170 yards with four touchdowns on 47 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed four yards on two receptions (four targets).

The highlight of Edwards' fantasy season so far was last week against the Denver Broncos, when he caught one ball on two targets for three yards, good for 19.1 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Gus Edwards delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the season (0.9 points) in Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, rushing for nine yards on three carries.

Patriots Defensive Performance

New England has conceded more than 300 yards passing to two players this season.

The Patriots have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

New England has allowed at least two TD passes to seven opposing QBs this year.

The Patriots have allowed at least three passing TDs to three opposing QBs this season.

New England has allowed six players to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Patriots have allowed 21 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

New England has given up at least two receiving TDs to two players this year.

The Patriots have allowed six players to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of 12 players have run for at least one touchdown versus New England this year.

The Patriots have allowed at least two rushing TDs to two players this year.

